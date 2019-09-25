WINCHESTER — After watching lineman Tyler Duckstein pick up his third unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in three games last year against Washington (W.Va.), Millbrook football coach Josh Haymore had seen enough.
“I looked to him and said, ‘Listen, this isn’t about you. You think it’s about you,’” said Haymore, who pulled Duckstein for the remainder of the series for each of those three infractions. “I told him every penalty that you get hurts the guys that are out there that you’re playing with and playing for.
“After that, he shut his mouth and didn’t get one penalty the rest of the year. He understood that late hits on the quarterback are not good, he understood that blocking after the whistle is not good, he understood that jawing at somebody is not good. He was a real hothead, but I think he’s come a long way. He’s learned that the team is more important than his attitude.”
Duckstein channeled his fire and went on to earn first team All-Region 4C honors on offense at left guard last year. Duckstein’s maturity has led to him to being one of the most respected members of the team — this year, Duckstein is one of six members of Millbrook’s leadership senate.
Of course, while Duckstein might be behaving himself better on the field, by no means has he gone docile. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound player who also plays as an end on defense (24 tackles, including 13 solo and three for loss this year) is looking to pound opponents into the ground every chance he gets for the 3-1 Pioneers, who host 2-1 Sherando in a big Class 4 Northwestern District clash at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“He loves pancakes. Loves pancakes,” said Millbrook senior running back/defensive back Gavin Evosirch, using the term for when an offensive lineman puts a defensive player flat on his back. “Every chance he gets he just tries to put somebody flat on his back. He goes as hard as he can, 110 percent each time.”
Ever since Duckstein started playing football at age 12, he’s had that approach.
“I love hitting people,” Duckstein said. “I love making people feel like I’m better than them. I like to overpower people.
“I never go into a game thinking someone’s better than me or stronger than me. I’m always going to give my best and give all I can.”
Duckstein’s attitude was fostered by a football-loving family that hails from western Pennsylvania. Duckstein said his grandparents and uncles played high school football at schools like Kitanning and Ford City, and they passed on their love of the Pittsburgh Steelers to Duckstein.
Duckstein — also a standout baseball player who has been playing that sport since he was 3 — actually used to play soccer before football. But by age 12 he realized the time had definitely come to take up his family’s passion.
“When I got the soccer ball and someone ran at me, I would try and run them over,” said Duckstein, who says he was about 5-8, 180 pounds when he was 12. “I was the biggest one on the soccer field.”
When Duckstein arrived at Millbrook in 2016, he was put on the varsity football team. He didn’t see any game action, but he got an idea of just how aggressive he would need to be when his time did come.
As a sophomore, Duckstein started immediately at left guard, and he went on to earn second team Class 4 All-Northwestern District honors. Duckstein didn’t pay any mind to being younger or less experienced, and he helped the Pioneers average 42.8 points and 401.8 yards per game.
“I knew my job, and I was going to do it,” Duckstein said.
Ever since Duckstein has been working hard on his craft to make himself one of the region’s top offensive lineman. The mobile Duckstein said one of the things that’s come along the most is his pulling technique.
“Just knowing how to hit somebody when I pull, or what shoulder to hit them with,” Duckstein said.
Yes, it’s all about hitting. Though Duckstein had never really played defense before his junior year, he enjoyed being asked to play a big role on that side of the ball last year. Haymore said Duckstein has improved greatly since he started playing defense, and that’s thanks in large part to channeling his aggressiveness in that part of his game as well.
“At first he didn’t understand the discipline it takes to know that the ball might not come to you every time,” Haymore said. “If it goes away, you’ve got to hold for the boot[leg], you’ve got to hold for the cutback, you’ve got to hold for the reverse. Even though you want to run around and make a play, you’ve got to hold for those things until you know you can go.
“This year he makes more plays on the backside because he knows where his eyes should be. He’s made two or three plays like that.”
“I like reading the play better than just firing off and reacting,” said Duckstein when asked what he likes about playing defensive end. “I like to see the play in front of me and then just react off of that.”
Duckstein said he’s had colleges like Division III Bridgewater and Averett express interest in having him play for them, but he’s not sure if he’s going to go that route because of his love for baseball.
Duckstein has been a catcher and pitcher throughout his life, but he said a knee injury that he suffered this summer has turned his focus to pitching. Duckstein — who throws a slider, changeup and hits 84-85 mph with his fastball — had an outstanding season in his first year on the varsity with the Pioneers this spring. In 28.2 innings, Duckstein had a 2.93 ERA and ranked fifth in the area with 45 strikeouts.
“I love playing two sports,” said Duckstein, who has been recruited by Division III Mary Baldwin to play baseball. “It keeps me busy and active. I don’t really like sitting in the house and doing nothing.”
As evidenced by his defensive stats and Millbrook’s continued excellence on offense, Duckstein is almost always doing something on the field to make the Pioneers more productive. After averaging 36.9 points and 376.9 yards per game last year, Millbrook is rolling along by averaging 41.5 points and 402.8 yards this year.
Duckstein has loved every minute of it. And because of how much he loves his team, it’s not at all surprising that he’s matured into a leader who’s showing the proper balance of aggressiveness and discipline when he’s on the field.
“When we come off the field after practice, after games, all these guys, we all love each other,” Duckstein said. “We’re all brothers. Every time out there I know that these guys have got my back.
“Playing for Millbrook, it’s always been a spot on my heart. For travel teams and Little League, it’s never been a family bond like it is here.”
