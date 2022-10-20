Two weeks ago against Handley, the Millbrook football team started fast with a eight-play touchdown drive on the game’s opening possession, and that propelled the Pioneers to a 25-0 win over the Judges.
Last week against Kettle Run, the Pioneers were already down 21-0 before they had run five plays, and wound up losing 52-32.
Millbrook (3-5, 2-2 Class 4 Northwestern District) will face another explosive offense when it hosts Liberty (3-4, 2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday night, and the Pioneers likely won’t be able to afford a slow start or sub-par execution. One of those early Kettle Run touchdowns came following a turnover, one of three lost fumbles that the Pioneers had in the game.
“We have got to control our turnovers,” said Pioneers coach Josh Haymore on Tuesday night. “We worked really hard the past two days just working on ball security. I think eventually our kids will understand how important ball security is. We’ve got to do better.
“We gave [Kettle Run] 21 points off turnovers. We were driving the ball on them and able to move the ball on them. But then we’d just shoot ourselves in the foot by fumbling the football.”
In practice, Haymore said the Pioneers worked on snaps, told the defense to try and rip the ball out, and emphasized to the ball carriers to make sure to have two hands on the ball in traffic.
Millbrook is led by quarterback Detric Brown (920 yards passing, 586 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing) and running back Tyson Mallory (136 carries for 836 yards, eight TDs), but the Pioneers got an explosive receiving effort from Javell Holmes last week. Despite having to leave the game early with an injury, he had five catches for 142 yards to surpass his receiving yardage total for the entire season.
“He’s done a great job for us all year,” Haymore said. “He’s done a great job blocking, and when we throw him the ball he catches it. We try to utilize him as much as we can whenever we can.”
This will be the first meeting between Millbrook and Liberty since the Pioneers’ thrilling 39-38 overtime win in Bealeton last year, which was Millbrook’s only victory of the season. The Pioneers never led until Brown’s two-point conversion run in overtime ended the game.
Millbrook’s defense will be tasked with slowing down an offense that averages 30.6 points per game and is looking to complete a Frederick County sweep after beating Sherando 35-29 two weeks ago and James Wood 49-20 last week.
Quarterback Austin Mawyer threw four touchdown passes in the first 14 minutes against the Colonels and has completed 34 of 51 passes for 613 yards and six TDs and rushed for three TDs in the two previous games against Frederick County teams.
Millbrook will look to slow Mawyer down with a defense led by linebackers Cohen Creswell (64 tackles) and Brayden Giza (62).
“We’ve got to make sure we’re in our correct drops as linebackers, making sure our DBs have our eyes in the correct spot,” Haymore said. “[Liberty’s] offensive line is really good, so we need to see if we can get some sort of push, or disrupt [Mawyer’s] timing a little bit, whether it’s a blitz, or the defensive line just getting after it. We’ve got to be good on all levels of defense to slow down the passing game.”
