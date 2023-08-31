After winning its first season opener since 2019 in dominant fashion, the Millbrook football team feels good about starting the season with a little momentum.
The Pioneers — who started 1-4 a year ago in a 6-6 season — will try and keep that going at 7 p.m. tonight at Warren County (0-1), which lost 14-10 to James Wood last week.
“I think our guys have really bought into what we do and how physical we want to be, how hard we practice, how hard we play in the game,” said Millbrook coach Josh Haymore, comparing the team now to when it started last season. “I think that always helps to get that first win under your belt early just so you get that confidence and you know we’re doing the right things, we’re playing hard, we’re doing what the coaches are asking us to do, as we’re getting results.”
The Pioneers weren’t perfect on defense last week against Harrisonburg, but it’s hard to find many issues with a 40-0 victory. Millbrook allowed only 128 yards.
This week, they’ll take on Warren County, which got all of its points from an interception return a touchdown and field goal following a 17-yard drive last week against James Wood. The Wildcats are led by quarterback PJ Dellinger (10 for 16 for 123 yards and two interceptions; 15 carries for 58 yards against James Wood) and running back Gavin Dodson (19 carries, 65 yards).
“I think their quarterback’s a pretty good football player, and they’ve got a couple of good little wideouts,” Haymore said. “Their offensive line is pretty good and pretty big and move how well for big they are. Their running back is pretty solid. This week, we need to make sure we’re tackling the correct way. We were a little high [at times] last week.”
Linebacker Cohen Creswell led Millbrook with seven tackles last week, and defensive lineman Dennis Portillo (4.5 tackles) and Cole Purdy (four) each had a sack.
Millbrook’s offense is led by Kyler Jackson, who had four rushing touchdowns on his six carries and had 189 of the Pioneers’ 394 rushing yards against Harrisonburg. Johah Mihill had 54 yards and a TD on eight carries.
“Defensively, I thought Warren County did a good job of being versatile against James Wood with their 3-3 stack,” Haymore said. “With our offense, we just need to correct the mistakes we made on Saturday this week. I thought we played pretty physically and pretty hard [Saturday], but there were some small scheme things we needed to fix. That’s what we’ve been working on [this week], making sure we’re all in the right place, all blocking the right person.”
