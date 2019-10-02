Millbrook marcher’s plume preened

Jamie Tucker, Director of Bands at Millbrook High School, straightens a plume for one of his trumpet players before the band played the national anthem Friday evening at the start of the Pioneers’ home football game with Sherando. Millbrook next plays Fauquier on the road at 7 p.m. Friday. Sherando travels to Harrisonburg on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.