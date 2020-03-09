Two of the most successful girls’ basketball problems of the past decade will try and take the next step toward making the 2020s just as memorable.
When Millbrook (27-2) takes on Region B champion Monacan (24-2) at 6:30 p.m. at Midlothian High School in the Class 4 state semifinals today, it will be a matchup of two programs that combined to win seven state titles from 2010-18.
The Pioneers won three straight from 2010-12 (the first two in Group AA Division 3, the third in Division 4) and took the Class 4 title in 2018. The Chiefs from Richmond won three straight Class 4 titles from 2015-17.
Millbrook is in the state tournament for the fifth straight year, while Monacan is making its sixth straight appearance. Both lost in the state quarterfinals last year.
The winner of today’s game will advance to Friday’s Class 4 championship game at 12:30 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University. Loudoun Valley (23-0) and Hampton (25-1) meet in tonight’s other semifinal.
Fifteenth-year head Larry Starr said this year’s Chiefs aren’t as good as his teams from 2015-17 which were led by Megan Walker, the University of Connecticut junior forward who was recently named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
But this year’s Monacan team is an impressive one.
In terms of scoring, the Chiefs are almost identical to Millbrook, which defeated 2019 state finalist Pulaski County 65-58 in Friday’s state quarterfinal to advance to today’s game. Monacan averages 67.9 points per game (Millbrook posts 67.5) and allows 40 points per game (the Pioneers permit 40.2).
Like Millbrook — which avenged a loss to James Wood by beating them by a combined 27 points in their next two meetings — Monacan also knows how to bounce back. The Chiefs beat James River-Midlothian — a Class 6 state semifinalist — 71-49 17 days after losing 48-44 to James River. (Monacan’s other loss is to Maret of Washington, D.C.)
“This team’s good,” said Starr, whose squad likes to play at a high tempo. “I love being around this team. They work hard. Individual for individual, they’re probably not as good [as the state championship teams], but there’s a lot more team chemistry with this group.
“This team very easily could be undefeated. We’re in a tough district [the Dominion] and we’ve won most of our games fairly easily.”
Every one of the Chiefs’ wins have come by at least eight points. Monacan is coming off a 70-25 win over Grafton in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Leading the way is 5-5 all-state junior point guard Jordan Hodges, who Starr says has received interest from several Division I schools. Hodges leads Monacan with 17.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game, 36-percent 3-point shooting (63 of 173) and 83-percent free-throw shooting (77 of 93).
Hodges scored 24 points in Monacan’s regional semifinal and final victories.
“She’s a floor general out there for them offensively and defensively,” Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said. “She moves the basketball. She doesn’t stand. She’s always moving and always looking to feed the post.”
Millbrook plays a variety of defenses, but Green said his own tireless point guard will likely be tasked with guarding her. Millbrook sophomore Avery O’Roke (21.1 points, 3.2 steals, 2.2 assists) disrupted the play of Pulaski point guard and Concord signee Maddie Ratcliff with her defense on Friday.
Hodges is joined in the backcourt by 5-6 senior Lena Lee (10.8 points, 2.9 assists), who has signed with NCAA Division II Davis & Elkins and 5-5 senior Kaira Winston (6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists).
Monacan’s backcourt leads an aggressive man defense.
“The key for us is being able to apply pressure as well as handle pressure,” said Green, who added that it’s important for the bench players to keep the team’s level of play up when starters need a break. “Like I tell people, when teams play you aggressively, you’ve got to be able to give it back.
“We work on a lot of drills of applying pressure and handling pressure, so I don’t think that will be a problem for us. We look forward to the challenge. I know our girls are looking forward to it.”
Green said it’s also going to be important to control the boards. Millbrook did an excellent job of that against Pulaski, but Monacan boasts more size than the Cougars. The Chiefs have four players on their team who are between 5-foot-10 and 6-4, though Millbrook has three players in its main rotation who are between 6-0 and 6-2.
“We’ve never had a team with size until the past couple of years,” Starr said. “We run up and down the court, so our big players have to be able to run up and down the court. Not all bigs can do that, but ours can.
“Then when we have to slow it down and pound it inside, they do a great job with that also.”
Five-foot-10 junior Sydney Clayton leads the Chiefs’ post players. She averages 10.4 points on 58-percent shooting (102 of 176) and 10.5 rebounds (6.1 on the offensive end).
“She’s very active down low,” Green said. “One minute she’ll be on the box and the next minute she’ll be in the corner. They’ll shoot her up to the elbow, she’ll come get the basketball, they’ll run her off a screen. They try to find her and look for her a lot.”
Monacan also starts 6-4 Nicole Davis (6.7 points, 4.0 rebounds). Six-foot-1 Linden Madison (4.3 points, 4.0 rebounds) is another solid post player for the Chiefs.
Starr has a lot of respect for how Millbrook swallows up rebounds.
Senior 6-2 forward Ali Hauck (Shippensburg signee) is averaging 11.8 rebounds to go along with 13.6 points and 4.5 steals. The Pioneers have three other players averaging at least 4.3 rebounds per game — 6-0 freshman forward Kennedi Rooks (7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists), 6-1 senior guard/forward Emily Magee (Frostburg State, 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals) and 5-8 senior forward Cianna Harrison (4.7 points, 4.3 rebounds).
The Pioneers are also led by senior guard and Hood signee Vanessa Cooper (4.0 points, 2.6 steals, 2.1 assists).
“We’ve got to keep them off the boards,” Starr said. “Millbrook’s big across the board, so I’m a little concerned with their size. They’re a very good rebounding team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.