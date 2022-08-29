WINCHESTER — The Millbrook volleyball team is counting on a lot of new faces this year.
But the Pioneers — which lost five seniors and four All-Region 4C players from the team that made the 2021 Class 4 state semifinals — still know how to summon grit when they need it, and they still know how to dominate.
After wiping out two set points against them in the first set, Millbrook took complete control of the last two sets in Monday's 3-0 non-district win over Tuscarora. The Pioneers won by the scores of 26-24, 25-7, 25-10 to improve to 2-0 and drop the Huskies to 0-3.
The lopsided scores of the last two sets were hard to envision after Tuscarora applied pressure through much of the first set.
Propelled by three kills by Brooke Eichenser, the Huskies went on a 6-0 run to tie the first set at 11. Three straight aces from Ella Kemp to end a 4-0 run prompted Millbrook coach Carla Milton to call a timeout with the score tied at 18. The Pioneers then found themselves down 21-19, 22-20, 23-21 and 24-22 before mounting their comeback.
Millbrook senior setter Madison Koeller (25 assists, five aces) said the Pioneers' energy wasn't what it needed to be throughout much of the first set.
"We were kind of going point-for-point with them where we needed to step on the gas a little bit on our side, and just keep pushing," Koeller said.
But the Pioneers came up big when it counted most. In a scramble, sophomore outside hitter and newcomer Berkeley Konrady (seven kills) leaped several feet away from the net and smacked a hard shot for a kill that made it 24-23. Koeller assisted senior middle hitter Ashley Roberts (three kills, four aces) for a blistering kill to end a rally and make it 24-24.
Roberts sent a ball to the floor off a Tuscarora return to make it 25-24 and give Millbrook its first lead since the Pioneers led 19-18. Koeller then finished off the set with a serve that Tuscarora couldn't handle, with the Huskies second touch hitting the net and falling.
Roberts said Millbrook certainly didn't want the first set to get to that point, but she liked how the Pioneers responded.
"[The adversity] pushes us to show what we need to do," Roberts said. "We always need to be on our toes."
After that, it was pretty much all Millbrook.
Up 7-6, the Pioneers outscored Tuscarora 18-1 to close out the second set. After serving seven aces in that second set (junior newcomer and hitter Grace Behneke had four of them, with Roberts adding three), Millbrook had three service errors to fall behind 4-3 in the third set, but that would be the last Huskie lead. With another 7-6 lead, Millbrook exploded again and this time outscored Tuscarora 18-4 to close the match.
"[Our team] plays a lot better when they have a lot of energy," Milton said. "They get excited for each other, and I saw that more in the second and third set. I liked how we closed out the first set, and from there on we did what we needed to do."
This year's Millbrook team is still getting used to each other, but Koeller said it hasn't been a difficult transition at all. The Pioneers have five returners and five newcomers on their 10-player team.
"We have new players, but we've been around them, we know them," Koeller said. "We just want to have each other's back as a team. I still think we're getting used to [a different roster], but we're getting there."
"You can tell it's starting to flow as we progress through sets," Roberts said. "I think the best thing we ever do for each other is support each other. We're really good at cheering each other on, even when the person that does something [big] isn't always excited, everyone else will be excited for them."
The Pioneers are certainly a well-rounded and deep team in which everyone can make an impact. Seven players had at least two kills, and the other three made strong contributions with their defense.
"When we get a good pass, I feel like every time we're going to put the ball down," Milton said. "Even if we don't, I feel like our swing is really good."
Right now, Millbrook is focusing on steadily improving as the players become more comfortable with each other.
"They're still getting to know each other," Milton said. "We just have to make sure we get better every single day. The district is not going to be easy."
Having an All-State player like Koeller on the team will make that process much easier. The reigning Class 4 Northwestern District and Winchester Star Player of the Year was all over the court as always on Monday.
Koeller provided a strong defensive presence at the net, had three key kills in the first set when she flicked the ball over from a setting position at the last moment, and set up kills with traditional sets and by digging balls up after running several steps to get them in scramble situations.
"She really is the quarterback of our team," Milton said. "She's so calm in all these situations, which really helps the new players on our team, especially when we get in tight situations like we were in the first set."
Millbrook's players like their team, but they know they have a long way to go to reach their goals.
"We have a lot of potential," Koeller said. "We have to work hard for it, though."
Behneke added added eight kills and six digs for Millbrook. Taylor Weiss had seven kills, and Gigi Norris had six digs. After traveling to Harrisonburg on Tuesday, Millbrook opens district play at home against Fauquier on Sept. 6.
