WINCHESTER — The Millbrook football continued to do what it does best — run the ball — and visiting Skyline's defense simply couldn't stop them.
Millbrook attempted just one pass — a 13-yard completion — and rushed for a season-high 406 yards on 58 carries to power past the Hawks 55-21.
"I'm glad for our kids. They execute well and do everything that we ask them to do," Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. "They play hard and I'm just happy for them."
The one-two punch of junior Kyler Jackson and Jonah Mihill did most of the carving up of the Hawks run defense.
Jackson carried the ball 27 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns, while Mihill rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries and three touchdown runs.
"Millbrook does a good job in what they do," Skyline coach Heath Gilbert said. "We tried a lot of different things — fill the gaps, blitz and stunts and different techniques on the defensive front to slow them down. It was just tough for us."
Millbrook (4-0) was so efficient that of the 59 plays it ran from scrimmage, only two went for negative yards, and they were the last two plays of the game when the Pioneers took a knee.
Skyline, however, hung tough in the first half.
The Hawks (0-3) took the opening drive of the game and marched downfield, but eventually had to settle for a 31-yard field goal attempt which came up short.
The Pioneers' ground game then went to work, driving 80 yards in 12 plays as Mihill scored from a yard out.
Millbrook made it 14-0 early in the second quarter as Jackson scored from 10 yards out.
Skyline answered back on the ensuing kickoff as freshman Zayden Burks fielded the kick at the Skyline 23 and raced down the sideline to the Millbrook 1.
After a false start set the Hawks back to the six, Aidan Vaught carried the ball three straight times, scoring from the one to cut the Pioneers' lead to 14-6.
Millbrook made it 22-6 as Mihill capped an eight-play drive with a 1-yard TD run. Mihill's 2-point run made the score 22-6.
Skyline closed out the quarter by going 64 yards in a long time-consuming drive that was capped by Aidan Vaughn's 1-yard run.
Nick Mrad then hit Vaughn for a 2-point pass play to cut the lead to 22-14 at the half.
What momentum the Hawks had the Pioneers quickly took away early in the third quarter.
Millbrook promptly marched downfield on its opening possession, going 64 yards in 11 plays as Mihill capped the drive with an 18-yard run.
Skyline took a chance on its next drive, deciding to go for a fourth-and-6 from its own 36, but the Millbrook defense shut down Cole Britton for a 3-yard loss.
Millbrook quickly made Skyline pay.
Two plays later Jackson rambled in from 23 yards to give the Pioneers a 35-14 lead.
"I want to say this — Skyline is a good football team. They played well," Haymore said. "I didn't feel like we played well in the first half, but when they came out in the second half they wanted it.
"I challenged them a lot at the half to step it up a little more and they did."
Skyline's last score came late in the third quarter as Mrad connected with receiver Isiah Maxwell for a 10-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-goal to make it 35-21.
Maxwell hauled in seven passes for 63 yards and Mrad completed 13-of-20 for 137 yards.
Millbrook quickly ended any threat of a Skyline fourth-quarter comeback as Mihill scored on a 1-yard run to start the quarter.
The Pioneers tacked on two more scores in the quarter, first Jackson's 8-yard run and then Fernando Martinez's 1-yard run.
Skyline moved the ball well most of the game against Millbrook, but once again penalties played a factor. The Hawks were flagged 12 times for 102 yards and had a player ejected in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.