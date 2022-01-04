Soon, all five local high schools will have a place to honor the greatest sports figures in their history.
Last week, the lettering for the Millbrook Athletic Hall of Fame was installed on the wall opposite the school’s trophy case near the ticketing area, and next fall Millbrook’s first class of inductees will forever be immortalized with plaques on that brick surface.
Millbrook opened its doors in 2003-2004, so the 2022-23 school year will mark its 20th year of operation.
Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins said 20 years felt like the right time to start the Hall of Fame. For athletes, one of the criteria is that there must be a minimum of 15 years between a nominee’s application for induction and his/her graduation from Millbrook.
“Everybody’s asked about it since the day we opened — when are you going to start a Hall of Fame?” said Mankins, who began working at Millbrook when it opened as a teacher and boys’ basketball coach and is now in his eighth year as CSA. “You never want to start it too early, and the talk had always been at 20 or 25 years.
“With 20 years, the athletes have the 15 years to be out of school, and I think they’ll appreciate it a little bit more than if they would have been younger. They’ve been out, they’ve done things, they’ve seen what’s come after them, so they’ll appreciate it a little bit more. We didn’t want to start it too soon, because we didn’t want to get in a situation where there were deserving people early, and then you might have gone through a pause. We want to try and be consistent with what’s going on.”
Athletes who graduated from 2004-2008 are eligible for Millbrook’s first Hall of Fame class.
The deadline to nominate athletes, coaches or contributors is June 1. The full list of eligibility criteria can be accessed at millbrookhs.rschoolteams.com/page/5418. The nomination form can be accessed at millbrookhs.rschoolteams.com/page/5420.
There is no cap on how many people can be inducted each year. If someone doesn’t make it one year, they’ll still be eligible for future years.
In the athlete category, nominees must have been at least a two-time All District/Conference selection or at least a one-time All-Region or All-State selection or an individual region champion or individual state champion. Other achievements that may be considered include: state placewinner; state qualifier; VHSL All-Star Game participant; Division I scholarship signee; high school or college All-American; or signing a professional contract.
Consideration will also be given to athletes who did not graduate from Millbrook but meet part of the aforementioned accomplishment criteria. For example, Erick Green — the Group AA State Player of the Year on the 2007-2008 boys’ basketball state title team — graduated from the Paul VI (now in Chantilly) in 2009 and would be eligible for induction in 2023. Green is in his eighth year of pro basketball (he’s currently with Zhejiang in China) and played 52 games with the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz from 2014-16.
JV and assistant coaches will be considered in the Contributor category, but Coach nominees must have been a varsity head coach at Millbrook and must be retired from coaching at Millbrook for a minimum of five years. Candidates must have coached teams to at least five district/conference championships or two region championships or one state championship.
There are nine people on Millbrook’s Hall of Fame Committee. There’s a seat for the current CSA (Mankins), and the committee also includes Hall of Fame Committee chair Jared Uhler, a former Millbrook athlete and current Millbrook teacher and coach.
The other members consist mainly of people who were original members or longtime members of the athletic department, such as John Borst, Terry Hartman, Debby Sanders, Dawnette Bowers and Mark Manspile. Longtime announcer Steve Baker, a founding member of the Millbrook Pioneers Athletic Association, is also on the committee. Mankins said someone from the MPAA will always be on the committee. Shauna Rudolph, who was the MPAA president when the Hall of Fame Committee was formed, also will have a say in determining the inaugural class.
The Hall of Fame class will be honored at a home football game next fall. The 2022 football schedule will be released at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.