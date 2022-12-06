WINCHESTER — The final play didn’t go exactly the way Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs drew it up, but the basketball found its way into the hands to the someone used to making big passes.
And Detric Brown, the quarterback for the Pioneers football team, found the open man for the big score.
Brown assisted on Javell Homes’ game-winning basket with two seconds left to cap Millbrook’s 69-67 comeback triumph Monday against Loudoun Valley at Casey Gymnasium.
Holmes’ bucket completed a furious rally by the Pioneers, who trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter. Ryan Liero’s 20 points led five Millbrook players in double figures as the Pioneers knocked off last season’s Class 4 semifinalists.
“We just kind of drew up a play,” Grubbs said of the game-winning hoop. “Sometimes things work out the way you draw it up and sometimes things work out in its own little way.”
The comeback would not have been possible without the Pioneers turning up the defensive pressure, especially in the final quarter. The Vikings, led by 17 first-half points from Landen Conrad, racked up 44 points by halftime.
Trailing by seven at the half, the Pioneers got as close as 51-48 in the third quarter before Loudoun Valley pushed the lead to 60-50 to end the period.
The Vikings extended their lead to 63-51 with just under seven minutes remaining before Millbrook began to whittle the deficit.
Brown had six points and Liero drilled his fifth 3-pointer of the game during an 11-2 run that closed the margin to 65-62 with 3:17 left. After an exchange of baskets, Liero drove inside and made a conventional three-point play to tie the score at 67-67 with 1:39 remaining.
Both teams had a possession, but missed shots until Brown made a big defensive play. The Pioneers were able to keep the ball away from Conrad and Brown forced a five-second call to turn the ball over to Millbrook with 12.4 seconds left.
After the timeout to set up the final possession, Millbrook was unable to inbound the ball to Liero and Richie Pell pushed the ball up the floor. The ball was passed to Brown, who drove the lane, but as the defense crashed to cut him off he dished to Holmes.
“I was just in the [left] corner and my coach told me to be patient with the ball and watch the play develop,” said Holmes, who finished with 10 points. “When I saw my boy Detric coming to the paint, I knew to crash down to the open lane and get the easy bucket.”
“We had a play drawn up and it got a little busted,” Brown said. “I just took the ball and was planning on getting to the rim and trying to finish. A guy collapsed on me to help and Javell was just in a perfect spot. I just dished it off to him and he finished and it was amazing.”
Brown, who played in the state basketball semifinals as a freshman, had no qualms about dishing the ball to Holmes, who happened to be one of his top receivers on the football team.
“I’m a team player,” Brown said. “If somebody is open, I’m going to get them the ball because I trust my teammates. He made a great play and I’m extremely proud of the team.”
The shot was the first game-winner in Holmes’ career. “It feels so good,” he said. “I just want to thank God, my Mom and the coaching staff. It was a good win for us. It wasn’t just me. It was my team.”
The triumph came in the first game after a terrible night. After rolling over Fauquier in their season opener, the Pioneers fell the next night 58-33 against Freedom in a game where everyone struggled to score.
That was not the case on Monday as Tyler Seminaro (12) and Pell (10) also joined Brown (14), Liero and Holmes in double figures.
“That’s the identity I think everyone goes for,” Grubbs said. “When you get multiple people in double digits, you’re a tough team. But, we’re really trying to settle in on that defensive side. I know we have kids who can score. We had kids on the bench that didn’t score tonight who I know can put the ball in that hoop. We’re just trying to settle in on that defensive identity and in the second half we got incrementally better of where we want to be.”
Loudoun Valley, with a 3-0 record coming into the contest, lit up the Pioneers in the first half behind Conrad.
The first quarter featured five ties and 10 lead changes as the Vikings emerged with a 21-20 lead. With the Pioneers ahead 24-23 in the second, Conrad had seven points in a 12-0 run that gave Loudoun Valley a lead it would hold until the final minutes.
Holmes, with his 6-foot-2 frame, played a lot of defense against Conrad in the second half as the Pioneers held the Vikings standout to five points after the break.
“He’s a good ball-handler and a good mid-range shooter,” Holmes said of Conrad. “You’ve got to play your cards right with him.”
“I don’t think you’re really going to stop him where as much as you have to contain him a little bit,” Grubbs said of Conrad. “The team effort really got going. Javell is a little bit longer to make those passing and driving lanes a little bit more difficult. And, all of the other kids on the court are getting to where they’re supposed to be and there’s not as many openings. It was a team effort in the second half.”
Nate Boner (11), Joseph Danielson (11) and Brett Zimmet (10) also scored in double figures for Loudoun Valley, which will host Millbrook on Jan. 12.
The Pioneers were pleased to bounce back from a tough loss and were pleased to knock off a team that made such a deep run in the Class 4 playoffs last season.
“It means with hard work and dedication you can beat anybody,” Holmes said. “It’s all about who has the heart.”
“It’s a big deal for us,” said Brown. “That’s exactly where we want to be — where they were last year and hopefully farther. I think as long as we keep getting better every day and keep improving as a team that we can go really far.”
“Obviously, we’re excited about the win,” said Grubbs, whose team plays at Spring Mills (W.Va.) on Wednesday. “Obviously, we have a lot of stuff we have to work on and a lot of places to improve. I’m pretty happy with the end result and we’ll work on the other pieces as they go.”
