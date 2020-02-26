WINCHESTER — With his team trailing Loudoun Valley by four points with about a minute to go, Millbrook’s Taralle Hayden was determined.
“I was telling my guys and thinking to myself, ‘This is not my last one. This is not my last one,’” Hayden said. “We just played together, got stops and finished.”
Hayden certainly finished strong. The senior guard scored the game’s final seven points and the Pioneers overcame a harrowing late turnover to knock off Loudoun Valley 53-50 in the Region 4C semifinals before a packed Casey Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The triumph in the do-or-die game clinched a state tournament berth for the Pioneers (20-6) for the first time since 2013. It also advanced them to the regional finals tonight at Loudoun County (20-5), which defeated Kettle Run 63-56.
Tuesday’s clash between Millbrook and Loudoun Valley (18-8) was a battle from start to finish in the steamy gymnasium which had fans sitting in the aisles. The two teams swapped the lead 22 times and were tied at four other points. Neither team led by more than five points.
With the score tied at 46, the Vikings appeared to get the upper hand. Point guard Trent Dawson (game-high 17 points) nailed a jumper after a steal with 1:58 left. And two free throws from Clyde Volker pushed the Loudoun Valley lead to 50-46 with 1:20 left.
But from there, Hayden and his teammates took over.
Hayden delivered on Millbrook’s next possession. Seizing an opening, the 5-foot-11 guard sliced through the defense and took on Loudoun Valley’s 6-4 center Ben Hall, who had just blocked a shot. Hayden made the bucket and was fouled by Hall. His 3-point play with 58 seconds left cut the deficit to 50-49.
With the gym shaking with the crowd’s screaming, the Pioneers forced a turnover 12 seconds later. That gave Hayden one more opportunity to drive to the bucket where he scored with 30 seconds left to give the Pioneers a 51-50 lead.
“I noticed they were doing a diamond-and-one on Julien [Hagerman] because he is our leading scorer and they didn’t want him to have the ball in his hands,” Hayden said of his two baskets. “I just saw a chance and the gap to attack and got buckets.”
“He’s a basketball kid and that’s the highest compliment I can pay to kids,” Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said. “He’s 100 percent a basketball kid. He has the mindset that he’s going to read the game and see openings. I thought he attacked well in the first half and even in the second half before, but stuff just didn’t fall. To his credit, he kept going and kept drawing that contact. Toward the end of the game, he was rewarded.”
Clinging to the one-point lead, the Pioneers next got a huge defensive play from Jordan Jackson. The senior stepped in front of a driving Dawson to draw a charge with 11.7 seconds left.
“Jordan is a tremendous basketball player all around,” Grubbs said. “With him sometimes he’s not scoring or getting the assist numbers, but he impacts the game pretty much every time he touches the court. … It was a heck of a play by a heck of a player.”
The Pioneers weren’t out of the woods, yet. On the ensuing inbounds pass under the Millbrook basket, the ball bounced off Tyson Stewart’s hands and straight to Dawson just beyond the foul line. Dawson fired quickly, but missed well left. Hayden grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 6.7 seconds left.
“It’s the end of the game,” Grubbs said. “You draw stuff up and you hope it works out. Sometimes the ball just takes an odd little spin on your hand. We were fortunate that it bounces in his hands and he takes a shot and we get a rebound. It’s very fortunate for us.”
A nervous Hayden then stepped to the line for a one-and-one and swished both to make it 53-50.
“Actually, no I did not want to take those,” Hayden said of the foul shots. “If I would have missed them, I would have felt bad. … The only thing that is right is to pull through for my boys.”
Loudoun Valley then inbounded to Avery Nance, who rushed upcourt and attempted an off-balance 3-pointer from deep on the left side that had no chance of going in. As the buzzer sounded, the Pioneers erupted in joyous celebration.
“I want to thank the crowd,” Hayden said. “The crowd got us through that. If we didn’t have them, we wouldn’t have got through that.”
Senior Ben Oates said he was never nervous with the season on the line with a minute to go.
“I was just thinking, we’re down four, but we don’t need a three,” he said. “We can easily get a two. I trust Taralle, Jordan and all of those guys. All year, they’ve been able to get to the rim and score. I wasn’t really worried, but if we hadn’t scored on Taralle’s and-one I would have been a little worried.
“It was tough,” Oates added on the game. “I think everyone on the team, even the bench and everything, we all gave 110 percent.”
One of those bench players who made a huge impact was Kaden Buza, who has missed a good part of the stretch of the season with an injury. With his team trailing 31-25 midway through the third quarter, Buza scored on two quick layups. He later drilled a 3-pointer just before buzzer to give Millbrook a 37-36 lead after three quarters.
“I actually told him before the game, ‘You’re the X-factor,’” Oates said of Buza, who shattered the school’s passing records as a quarterback this past fall. “I knew that in the past few years that he has played in big games and he likes the big moment as well. I know that he can hit shots and we trust in him.”
“He’s a kid at the beginning of the year that we thought could contribute some things for us,” said Grubbs of Buza, who returned to action for a brief stint against Kettle Run last week in the district final. “He’s aggressive. He boxes out. He shoots well. He does a lot of the intangible things. Getting him back was huge.”
Hayden and Oates led the balanced Pioneers with 11 points each. Stewart netted 10, while Buza added seven. Hagerman and Michael Robertson scored six each. Volker had 15 for the Vikings, who lead 14-12 after one quarter and 23-22 at the half.
Next up for the Pioneers is Loudoun County. Mark Alexander’s Raiders are led by Dulles District Player of the Year Matthew Anderson. The Raiders defeated Loudoun Valley three times during the regular season. The winner will open with a home game in the Class 4 quarterfinals.
“I know they’ve got a great coach,” Grubbs said. “They have one great, great point guard. They have a bunch of shooters. They’re a good team and playing in the regional championship for a reason.”
The Pioneers know regardless of what happens they’ll still be alive when the state tournament opens on March 6.
“It means a lot,” Oates said of clinching a state spot. “I think a lot of people have doubted us and didn’t think we were going to make it this far. … We’re really excited. It means a lot for sure.”
