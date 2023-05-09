Classes at Millbrook High School in Frederick County resumed Tuesday morning after a bomb threat the previous day prompted the evacuation of staff and students from the building, officials have said.
According to a media release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, a bomb threat was called into Millbrook's main office at 11:38 a.m. Students and staff were immediately and safely evacuated.
Emergency personnel did a sweep of the school building, eventually deeming the campus safe to reopen after the investigation was completed.
A 17-year-old Clarke County juvenile was arrested on Monday in connection to the incident. The teen was taken into custody "where appropriate charges will be determined and placed," the release states.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Frederick County Fire & Rescue, the Fire Marshall's Office, the Winchester City Sheriff's Office, Mount Weather and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene Monday, according to the media release.
