HARRISONBURG — With senior quarterback Detric Brown and junior running back Tyson Mallory combining for three touchdowns, an overpowering running game propelled Millbrook to a 28-0 non-district football victory over Harrisonburg on Friday night.
“It's finally great to get a win on the board this early,” said Mallory, who rushed for 128 yards and two of the TDs to help the Pioneers to 424 total yards. “I’m just hoping we can carry the momentum for the rest of the year.”
False starts and turnovers plagued Harrisonburg’s offense versus Millbrook, which came into the Shenandoah Valley with an 0-2 record just like Harrisonburg.
Millbrook (1-2) started the game with a hard squib kick at Harrisonburg’s front line, which it recovered at the Blue Streaks’ 46. However, the Pioneers went backward due to penalties and punted it away.
Later in the first quarter, after a Millbrook drive that just missed a big-play connection from Brown (121 yards passing, 47 rushing) to senior wide receiver Javell Holmes, the Pioneers got it right back. HHS quarterback JJ Engle, with pressure in his face, threw a pass to the middle of the field and Millbrook senior defensive back Jacob Burns seized the opportunity, picking off the junior with 1:56 left in the first quarter.
On the subsequent possession, Brown found junior wide receiver Cohen Creswell on a deep corner route toward the Blue Streaks’ right-front pilon. It set up Brown to take care of the rest, who broke the plane on a 1-yard rush to put the Pioneers up 7-0 just before the second quarter.
“It’s hard to key on one person,” Millbrook head coach Josh Haymore said of the Pioneers’ misdirection-based, run-heavy offense. “Our guys got the confidence to do what they need to do.”
After another Blue Streaks punt, Brown aired it out to junior wide receiver Ryan Hecker for 40 yards to put the Pioneers at the Harrisonburg 26-yard line with around nine minutes before halftime. A few run plays later, Mallory found the end zone from eight yards out to put Millbrook up 14-0 with 7:32 left in the second quarter.
The Pioneers continued to pour it on in the second quarter after the Blue Streaks showed life with a 41-yard scamper by junior running back VJ Bullard with just under six minutes left in the second quarter. Millbrook then got the ball back and went 39 yards the other way on a Mallory run, who eventually punched it in from two yards out with 1:24 before halftime.
It quickly looked like Harrisonburg could cut into Millbrook’s lead in the second half — on the first play from scrimmage out of the locker room, Brown threw a pick to Blue Streaks’ junior linebacker Jonathan Biller.
However, after matriculating the ball down the field on Bullard and junior running back Aaron McAfee Jr. runs, Harrisonburg turned the ball over on downs inside the Millbrook 10-yard line with seven minutes left in the third quarter.
“I think it was just the [energy] of the defense,” Mallory said. “They stopped the ball, and that just brought us right back up.”
Millbrook put the nail in the coffin with 1:46 left in the third. Hecker, seemingly hidden in the backfield, took a reverse around the left tackle, sharply cut upfield then outran the Blue Streaks’ defense on a 67-yard score to make it 28-0 Pioneers.
“The misdirections with the offense we have,” Mallory said, “it just works really well.”
Engle rattled off a 26-yard rush that looked to maybe give the Blue Streaks a garbage-time touchdown, but again the drive stalled inside the 10-yard line. With 5:34 left, Millbrook ran out the rest of the clock.
“I don’t think people realize how hard it is to win a football game,” Haymore said as he paused to smile, looking in the direction of his team celebrating its first win of the season. “Our guys — I love them.”
