Millbrook royalty

Hannah Stephanites and Tyler Lam were crowned Millbrook High School's Homecoming King and Queen during halftime ceremonies of Friday's football game. Stephanites is the daughter of Carrie and Neil Stephanites. Lam is the son of Tyler Lam and Lilly Nao.

 WALT MOODY/The Winchester Star

