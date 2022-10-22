WINCHESTER — With under two minutes left in the first half of Friday's football game with Liberty, Millbrook football coach Josh Haymore yelled to his offense on the field, "Physical! Knock them out! Let's go!"
Technically, with 26 minutes left to play, the Eagles weren't down for the count yet. But there's no question that Millbrook had already delivered a pounding that would have made Mike Tyson flash his famous smile.
The Pioneers had 42 points at the two-minute mark of the first half and wrapped up their dominant performance by a final score of 49-14.
Millbrook rushed for 500 yards on 39 carries and recorded 530 yards overall, including 456 in the first half. Four of the Pioneers' touchdowns in the opening 24 minutes came after two Eagle fumbles and two turnovers.
Tyson Mallory rushed for 271 yards and two touchdowns, but the Pioneers led 21-0 before Mallory had his first touch of the ball in the second quarter. Millbrook ran five plays in the first quarter and Detric Brown scored touchdowns on three of them on a night in which he gained 154 yards on 13 carries and scored four touchdowns.
The defense made sure Millbrook never trailed by stopping Liberty on all four of its possessions in the first quarter. They forced punts on Liberty's first two possessions and turned them over on downs on the last two.
Liberty would not score until it was down 28-0, and then the Pioneers added 14 more points to go up 42-6 at halftime and scored again on the first drive of the second half to go up 49-6.
Friday was one heck of a better start than last week, when Kettle Run jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first 13 minutes and beat the Pioneers 52-32. But outside of emphasizing ball security because of its fumbling issues in that game, Haymore wanted his team to feel at ease in practice leading up to Friday.
"It was Senior Night, and we just wanted to come out here and play relaxed," Haymore said. "We had four fun practices this week. There was nobody pressing, there was nobody worrying. Everybody was just, 'Let's just play some football, the game that we love.'"
Millbrook had a lot of fun over the course of game, and it didn't take long for the celebrations to start.
After forcing a three-and-out on the game's first possession, the Pioneers took over on their own 36 after a 24-yard punt. Two plays later, a senior got Millbrook's explosive Senior Night started, but it wasn't someone most people would have expected.
The Pioneers put the ball in the hands of 5-foot-6, 142-pound Logan McBride on a sweep to the right, and after turning the corner he blasted down the sideline and wasn't stopped until he got to the Liberty 2 for a 62-yard run. Brown scored on the next play. The first of Xavier Floyd's three extra points made it 7-0.
McBride has only had a handful of carries this year, but Haymore wanted to honor all his seniors by having them in the starting lineup.
"I'm extremely happy for Logan," Brown said. "I've been playing with him since middle school. That was just great to see him do that."
"He might get some carries next week," said Haymore with a smile. "He was rollin'."
McBride's run was also the first play in what turned out to be a pattern of success attacking the right side of the field out of the team's single-wing formation.
Though the Pioneers have an All-Northwestern District right tackle in 6-foot-3, 297-pound Markell Jackson, Millbrook ran behind its right side and swept to the outside in that direction because that was the best way to attack Liberty based on how the Eagles aligned on defense.
Millbrook didn't run to the right exclusively — Brown would score the following two TDs moving up the middle to start — but in the second quarter and the start of the third quarter, heading primarily in that direction was a winning formula.
"Every week, with [our] offense, you've got to see what they give you at game time," Haymore said. "You know the base defense that they're going to run, but they'll change up things, and move the linebackers and the safeties and stuff like that.
"Just what they were giving us was telling us to run to that side. We'd keep them honest by running to the back side. Early on, they were giving us everything to the strong side [with the tight end]. They had a one-backer box two series in a row where they were trying to take away the sweep. That's why Detric scored on the second series, the third series for a long run."
After Liberty went three-and-out and shanked a punt that bounced backward and went just four yards, Millbrook started its second possession on the Liberty 43. On the first play, Brown ran up the middle, split through two defenders at the Liberty 37, then sprinted past everyone to the left for a 43-yard TD to make it 13-0 with 6:50 left in the first quarter.
After a pass from Austin Mawyer (24 of 38, 262 yards, two TDs, 11 carries, 51 yards) went through a receiver's hands and fell incomplete on fourth-and-8 from the Millbrook 17, Brown again needed just one play to score. He found a hole up the middle, broke an attempt at a leg tackle, then sprinted into the open field on the right side for an 83-yard score. A Jacob Burns two-point run made it 21-0.
The Pioneers kept pouring it on in the second quarter. Brown dove to get the ball just inside the pylon for a 12-yard TD run after 30- and 33-yard runs by Mallory to make it 28-0 with 11:01 left in the second quarter. Mallory had a 61-yard TD run on a sweep to the right to make it 35-6.
Millbrook then had one of its more satisfying TDs of the year after Fernando Martinez caused a fumble on a short kickoff and Elijah McGee recovered at the Liberty 49.
Senior Kane Brill rarely gets the ball as Millbrook's blocking back, but he ran the ball in from five yards out with 2:59 left in the second quarter to make it 42-6, using a strong surge to lunge in after getting hit just in front of the goal line.
"Kane's always been one of my best friends," Brown said. "I've been trying to get him a score all year long. I'm just so happy that he did. All the work he's put in blocking for us, and the offensive line. They've all been doing great."
Mallory was practically unstoppable once he started getting the ball. His teammates "oohed' with awe after the cut he made by the sideline on his 61-yard score, and he split between two defenders after sweeping to the right on his 20-yard TD in the second half.
"I can see myself improving from game to game," Mallory said. "It just keeps getting better and better."
Not to be overlooked was the play of Millbrook's defense.
The Pioneers also tackled Mawyer for no gain on a fourth-and-1 carry from the Pioneer 25 on the final play of the first quarter. Defensive linemen Cole Purdy stripped the ball and recovered the fumble one play before Mallory's 61-yard TD run. Brown had a fumble recovery in the second half.
Mawyer put up decent passing numbers, but he never truly looked comfortable. And running back Noah Hall couldn't get into a rhythm, getting only 32 yards on 10 carries and fumbling twice.
"We had a great week of practice this week," said Purdy, who also aided the offense at tight end. "We kept the energy high. We played very much as a team. Coach is always preaching 11 hats to the ball, and I think we did that."
Millbrook will travel to James Wood for its regular-season finale next Friday, while Liberty will host Handley next Friday.
