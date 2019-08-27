WINCHESTER — The Millbrook football team doesn't take the task of choosing its leadership group lightly.
Approximately 15 players qualify to be potential members of the team's "senate" based on the number of points they accumulate in the previous year in offseason football workouts and academics. Those candidates are asked to write a paper on why they want to be a leader. Then they have four one-on-one interviews with a select group of teachers to test their leadership qualities. A team vote is also taken to see how the players feel about the potential candidates.
When it's all over with, four players are chosen for the senate. Last year was the first year that Millbrook conducted this process and of the four players chosen, only one wasn't a senior — Jordan Jackson.
Anyone who attends a Millbrook football or basketball game can see the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Jackson's speed (4.56 40-yard dash) and shiftiness whether he's playing wide receiver, cornerback or returning kicks in football or taking the court as a point guard in basketball.
But those who are around him most feel it's Jackson's personality that makes the biggest impact on the team.
"We know whenever we need him, he'll be there," said Millbrook senior running back and defensive back Gavin Evosirch, who's been playing football with Jackson for almost 10 years. "He's a guy to count on. He's a fun guy to be around, and he doesn't let other people get down."
"He's always upbeat," Millbrook head coach Josh Haymore said. "He's a social butterfly who's always walking with someone different every time you see him in the hallway. I never see him do anything negative or hear anything negative come out of his mouth. On the field, he talks a little bit of junk, but that's every football player.
"And last year, he really opened up as a leader. If we needed him to lead a person to make sure they were doing the right things, we'd tell him, 'This guy needs to be pushed a little harder,' and he'd go push him. Out of the senate, I thought he was one of the better leaders. As positive as Jordan is, people turn to him a lot. He exceeded our expectations. He's a good kid who was raised right."
Jackson is one of Millbrook's best all-around athletes for the entire school, having earned second-team All-Class 4 Northwestern District honors for offense (29 catches, 390 yards, seven TDs last year), defense (three interceptions, 16 tackles) and special teams (two kickoff return TDs) as a junior. In basketball, Jackson averaged 10.9 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals to earn second-team Region 4C and first-team all-district honors. Jackson even played baseball for the first time so he could help the team as a courtesy/pinch-runner.
One of the people who raised Jackson was a pretty special athlete, too. Scott Jackson, a 1988 Handley graduate, was inducted into the school's Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame in 2014. Scott was a second-team all-state linebacker selection as a senior and also a standout fullback. In track, Scott also ran on state championship 4x400-meter relays team in 1985 and 1987. He played college football at Ferrum and was on the 1989 Division III national semifinalist team.
"He's my everything," Jordan said. "He taught me everything I know in basketball and football, and he always teaches and tells me to do the right thing."
As one of the team's leaders (this year's senate has not been determined by the time this story went to press), Jordan has had to be strong for his team over the past year, and now he has to be strong for his father. Scott was diagnosed with stomach cancer in March.
"It hasn't been easy," Jordan said. "He's always told me, 'You've got to focus on you.' If I want to play college football, I have to grind. I'm just trying to make him proud."
Jordan has provided more than enough moments to make Scott smile from ear-to-ear over the years.
In his first year on the varsity, Jackson started at wide receiver. Through six games, Jordan had only four catches for 36 yards and one TD. But he had a 71-yard receiving TD against his father's former Handley team in a 43-0 win, part of a stretch in which he had 16 catches for 275 yards (a 17.2 average) and three TDs over the final five games of the year.
"We needed a deep ball threat, and we got a deep ball threat," said Haymore of Jackson's sophomore year.
Jackson worked on getting stronger, faster and more explosive as a junior, leading to increased offensive production and standout play as well on defense and special teams.
Haymore said Jackson showed his growth as a player in the second game of the season. The Pioneers were without injured star slot player Savon Smith for the first five games of last season, and Haymore asked Jackson to play in the slot for the first time in his career in the second game of the season against Loudoun County. The Raiders won 49-28, but Jackson responded with seven catches for 98 yards and two TDs.
Haymore was also impressed by Jackson's growing field awareness last year. For example, Haymore said there was a situation when an opponent moved a linebacker to safety, and Jackson told him that he should just have all the other receivers run hitch patterns so Jackson could go at the linebacker alone up the middle. Jackson beat the defender for a big gain.
"If a player comes over and says, 'I can beat him,' he's probably going too beat him," Haymore said. 'I don't have too much pride to say, 'I've got the play call.' I'll be like, 'Cool, you got him, next play man.'"
Jackson will be a primary slot player this year, which is a key position for receiving, rushing and blocking. Jackson has prepared himself well, going to camps at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, James Madison, Davidson. Frostburg State and Shenandoah.
"A lot of [people at those camps] just told me I have to get stronger coming off the ball," Jackson said. "There are so many strong DBs and you can't get pressed. I had to get stronger and get faster."
Haymore's been impressed with the work that Jackson has put in. He likes his improved blocking, and his the physicality he's showing on defense. Haymore believes Jackson — who preferred playing basketball to football until his high school experience — can play offense or defense in college.
College is another year away. For now, Jackson is going to enjoy the present, which includes spending time with his dad. The duo had a particularly special day on July 24, when Scott got to throw out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game. Jordan said a friend of Scott's is part of a company that works with the Nationals, and they were able to set it up.
"There was a lot of joy," Jackson said. "It was nice to see my dad out there, having fun, throwing out the first pitch."
Jackson also hopes to create a lot of smiles amongst his football teammates this fall by doing what he does best.
"I have to be a leader at my position, and teach guys stuff so we can be more deep all-around and run fast routes," Jackson said. "I just want to do whatever it takes to help the team get better and win games."
