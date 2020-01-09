Millbrook High School girls’ basketball coach Erick Green, Sr., knows a little bit about point guards.
His daughter Maddie, currently a sophomore at James Madison University, led the Pioneers to the state title in 2018.
And when Green looks at current point guard Avery O’Roke he sees a lot of what made Maddie, the third of his children to play Division I college basketball, an incredible player.
It’s high praise for O’Roke, a freshman starter who was looking to fit in last season. But as a sophomore, O’Roke is doing a lot of the things that Maddie provided for the Pioneers and has nearly doubled her scoring output from a year ago.
Heading into tonight’s key Class 4 Northwestern District clash against James Wood, O’Roke is averaging 21.8 points per game, while shooting a blistering 58.6 percent from the floor. She’s second on the team with 40 steals and is harassing opposing guards with tight defense.
Green sees a more mature player than the one he saw last winter.
“This year, she’s worked on adding a jump shot and knowing how to come off a screen and attack the basket,” Green said. “She’s gotten stronger. She did a great job in the offseason in the weight room in getting stronger, working on her speed and change of speed. She’s also a better passer. When she penetrates, she looks for the open person. She’s worked on kicking the ball out and finding the open man, so her ability to see the floor has improved as well.”
“I’ve learned a lot from last year,” O’Roke said. “I feel like I know the game better.”
Certainly last season was an eye-opening experience. With the Pioneers coming off an unbeaten Class 4 championship season, O’Roke, a quiet person by nature, stepped into the spotlight as a starter.
O’Roke would struggle at first, but improved as the season wore on for the Pioneers (22-5), who captured Class 4 Northwestern District regular season and tournament titles on the way to a state quarterfinal berth. She’d finish the season second on the team with a 12.2 scoring average, with 3.8 assists and 3.8 steals per game.
O’Roke credits teammate Ali Hauck with helping her throughout the season.
“It was nerve-racking at first and then I started getting used to it,” O’Roke said. “Ali, she’s like a role model to me, so she really helped develop me.”
“Last year, you could tell she was a little nervous with a freshman taking such a big leadership role like that,” Hauck said. “This year, she is definitely more assertive and more confident. I think she realized she can do what the whole team knew that she can do from Day 1.”
What’s the big difference?
“She uses her skills well,” Hauck said. “She uses her speed. She was fast last year, but I feel like she uses it more to our advantage this year. Overall, she has a better basketball IQ.”
O’Roke says she’s definitely improved in a couple of areas.
This past summer she played with the Maryland Belles travel team, which faced stiff talent.
“We traveled a lot and played against good competition,” O’Roke said. “It definitely helped me with my passing and I feel like my shot got better.”
Green has emphasized hitting the weight room and it’s there where O’Roke has added to her slim 5-foot-8 frame.
“Coach always has us in the weight room and I do feel like a little bit stronger, like I’m not going to get pushed over,” O’Roke said.
And the sophomore has come out of her shell a little bit. Green emphasizes that he wants every player on his roster being capable of being a leader and certainly O’Roke has taken that to heart.
The once bashful freshman is now more vocal in practice and on game nights.
“Last year, she was quiet,” Green said. “She was just trying to fit in. Now, she jokes with her teammates. She’s able to talk to them and explain things to them. It’s not a tired thing. It’s, ‘I’m just trying to help.’ … They listen to her even though she’s the underclassman.”
“I’ve learned to be more vocal because I’ve realized it actually helps the team,” O’Roke said. “You need a team that communicates with each other. You have to know each others’ strengths and weaknesses. … I just try to lead by example, hustle and hopefully they learn the same.”
Certainly, her teammates are looking to take advantage of her skills and that’s one of the reasons her scoring clip has increased by more than nine points per game. With her speed, O’Roke often beats the opposition down the floor.
“My teammates help me get open and they’re always looking upcourt for me,” O’Roke said.
Green said that O’Roke’s speed is perfect for the pressure defense he employs.
“A lot of it is that we run a lot,” Green said. “From the time we get a steal or get a rebound, we’re pushing the ball up the floor. She’s probably the fastest person in the district or at least one of the fastest people in the district. She’s running the floor and we’ve got good people who can dribble the ball, see the floor and find her.
“We’re not a team where if you get the rebound you’ve got to give it to the point guard. We’re a team if you get the rebound, let’s go. Let’s go and push it up the floor. We’re fortunate that her teammates can find her as she runs the floor and she’s able to get some easy baskets.”
But O’Roke isn’t all about baskets.
In fact, if you ask her about her biggest strength as a player, it’s not offense at all.
“I want to be able to play good defense against anyone because to me defense is the main thing that the team needs,” she said. “You have to have defense in order to win.”
Ask her what she wants to work on, it doesn’t start with scoring.
“I know I need to work on my passing because you can always get better at passing,” she said. “And of course my shot, it could always get better. And, being more aggressive.”
She’s already come a long way from her beginnings in the sport.
“I started getting serious about basketball in fourth grade, but I started playing when I was super young,” O’Roke said. “In fourth grade, I started playing on a travel team. My parents [Hope and Eric] have always supported me and wanted me to do well. They just believe in me and they really help me.”
She’s also learned to believe in herself. It’s one of the reasons she’s not surprised at how well the season has started for her.
“I had my goals high because I’ve always learned that if you set your goals high that you can reach them if you believe,” O’Roke said. “I just believe in myself.”
And she’s having a blast.
“It’s super fun because I’m surrounded by great teammates,” O’Roke said. “We’re all close and we joke around with each other. Even the coaches are really fun and make it fun.”
In comparing O’Roke with his daughter, Green sees great potential.
“I think the only difference is that Maddie just had a mean streak in which she played hard and physical,” Green said. “Avery hasn’t developed that mean streak, but she has everything else. She has the basketball IQ and the skill. She’s fast. She’s improved her jump shot. I think once she learns to play a little more physical that’s going to be a big plus to her game.”
Hauck sees a lot of the same.
“She doesn’t have Maddie’s attitude necessarily, but they both have the ability to drive to the basket well and finish and make their foul shots when they get fouled,” the senior forward said. “Maddie helped us get to states and win states. I feel like Avery can do the exact same thing.”
O’Roke is just happy being compared to Maddie Green.
“It’s kind of shocking because I’ve always looked up to her,” O’Roke said of Maddie Green. “It’s just crazy. She’s literally my role model and I want to be like her. … I need to be more aggressive but I don’t know if I can me mean.”
O’Roke, who is wearing No. 32 this season because Green’s son Erick Jr. wore that number last year while playing professional basketball in Turkey, wants to play Division I or II basketball in the future.
Her coach doesn’t doubt that will happen.
“She has two years of high school basketball left [after this season],” Green said. “She has some interest from various colleges. She just has to continue to work hard and she will be fine.”
“I really look forward to seeing what progress she makes her junior and senior years because of the progress she made this year,” Hauck added. “... I love the player she has become and can’t wait to see what she grows into.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.