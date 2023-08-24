The Millbrook football team is focused on having a winning season in 2023, and winning its first season opener since 2019 would certainly be a great first step towards that.
The Pioneers will travel to Harrisonburg for a non-district game at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Every team has plenty to improve on heading into the regular season, but Millbrook 11th-year head coach Josh Haymore feels the Pioneers have prepared themselves well in the preseason.
“I think the kids have the right attitude,” Haymore said. “They’re in the right position in their minds to make sure they’re practicing hard and playing hard and focusing on the task at hand against Harrisonburg.”
When Millbrook and Harrisonburg met last year on Sept. 9 in Harrisonburg, both teams were 0-2. The Pioneers won 28-0 and after losing the next two games after that, Millbrook took off, winning four of its final five games and advancing to the Region 4C playoffs.
The Blue Streaks never got going. Harrisonburg went 0-10 last year to finish with the program’s first winless season in its 102-year history. The Blue Streaks averaged 7.7 points per game and gave up 35.8 ppg.
Haymore said there are a few things that stand out about Harrisonburg, including senior returning starting quarterback JJ Engle.
“They’ve got some bigger kids up front, and they look good,” Haymore said. “Their quarterback is pretty good and can fly. They’ve got a few receivers who are athletic and can switch over to play DB, also.”
A year ago, Millbrook outgained Harrisonburg 420-179 and rushed for 308 yards. The Pioneers and their single-wing attack featured senior tailback Jonah Mihill (tailback is the primary throwing position in Millbrook’s offense) and junior Kyler Jackson, who played the fullback position, in the second scrimmage against Broad Run.
Millbrook’s defense includes Class 4 All-Northwestern District selections in ends Cole Purdy, a senior who had 44 tackles, including a team-high 10 for loss and a team-high five sacks, and junior Ezra Doyle-Naegali (39 tackles, four sacks and four forced fumbles). Senior Cohen Creswell, who led the Pioneers with 102 tackles last year (4.5 for loss) and had five pass breakups, is one of three returning starting linebackers for the Pioneers.
“We need to make sure we grow from the last scrimmage to this game,” Haymore said. “We need to make sure we correct the things that we make mistakes on and not turn the ball over. We had a problem with that last year (Millbrook committed 22 for the season.) If we keep in good field position and limit penalties, I think we’ll be fine then.”
