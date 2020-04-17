WINCHESTER — Katie Borland, a senior at Millbrook High School who is enrolled in the Mountain Vista Governor’s School, didn’t plan for the 5K race she has been organizing for six months to go virtual, but she’s rolling with it.
The race was to be held at Millbrook this spring to benefit the local nonprofit organization Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester, which helps schools connect student needs with existing community resources.
Proceeds will still benefit Bright Futures, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the event to switch to a virtual 5K.
A virtual 5K has participants register online, then choose their own start time. They can run/walk wherever they choose.
The deadline to register for the Shining Stars 5K is midnight Saturday. To register, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Winchester/ShiningStars5k. The cost to participate is $20 per person, which includes a participation medal and a cinch bag. Participants have until May 2 to complete the race. Participants who track their time can email it to shiningstarsresults@gmail.com. Results will be posted for fun. There will be no rankings.
“I think it’ll be fun. People can get out of their houses and run or walk and know that they’re helping a great cause,” said Borland, 18, an avid runner who organized the event as part of her capstone project for Mountain Vista Governor’s School. “You don’t have to have ever done anything like this before. All you got to do is go out in your neighborhood and walk a couple miles and you’re helping out the kids when they need it a lot.”
She chose Bright Futures as the event’s beneficiary because she became familiar with the group after working with it through Millbrook’s National Honor Society chapter. One of the services Bright Futures provides is distributing food packs.
Families that benefit from Bright Futures are in need of its services now more than ever because of the pandemic, Borland said.
As of Thursday, 21 people had registered for the 5K, in addition to Borland collecting about $300 in separate donations. She’s also collected $1,200 in sponsorship funds for the race, as well as an additional $200 worth of coupons from Ledo’s Pizza.
Borland said planning the event has helped her improve her social and communication skills. Someday, she hopes to be the director of a race that’s held in-person.
Following high school, Borland will attend the University of Virginia to study aerospace engineering.
