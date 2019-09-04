WINCHESTER — A student falls asleep in class.
As a teacher, you could discipline the student or dig a little deeper into why he or she is sleeping at school.
This is one of the scenarios that Millbrook High School senior Kylee Kennerly created for her video game “Project Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE),” which is designed to train teachers how to identify a student who may be experiencing personal trauma.
Kylee, 17, did the coding, wrote the script and drew the art for the training video. She estimates it took about 70 hours to create.
In the fall of 2018, Kylee partnered with a school psychologist as part of her Gifted Independent Study program. At the end of the semester, the two gave a presentation to teachers on personal trauma students may be facing.
But she thought creating an interactive platform might make more of an impact, so she spent the next semester working on Project ACE for her Gifted Independent Study project.
Kylee defines personal trauma as an event or a series of events that is too overwhelming for a person to appropriately handle. It can manifest itself in the classroom in different ways, such as falling asleep, missing assignments, coming in late, intentional or unintentional defiance, overreactions to a mistake or unhealthy perfectionism.
Teachers might assume that students facing personal issues are those who fight or misbehave, but the signs could be less obvious.
“Trauma affects a person in all aspects of their life, even in ways you wouldn’t suspect,” Kylee said. “If you saw a kid sleeping in class you’d assume they’re just being lazy or they stayed up too late, but even that could be a symptom of trauma if they’re having night terrors or if they have insomnia.”
Kylee believes it’s important that teachers learn to identify the signs of personal trauma instead of assuming students don’t care.
“A lot of the times, they do want to be there and they do want to learn, but there’s this barrier,” Kylee said.
Schools are often the only place a traumatized student can seek help, which makes it even more important to train teachers on how to detect it, she added.
Kylee used many resources to create her classroom scenarios. Her mother, Clarissa Kennerly, a teacher for 18 years, also was an important resource. She has been an English at Millbrook for the past three years.
“When she first told me the concept I didn’t realize the magnitude of what she was going to do,” Kennerly said.
After having multiple conversations with Kylee about her training video, Kennerly said it made her realize she should be checking in with her students more often on how they’re doing.
“It really made me rethink the way that I handle situations in my classroom,” Kennerly said.
Kylee created the 10 different characters in the game using her tablet, and she used a coding program called Ren’Py. She had never participated in a coding class before and taught herself how to do it through lots of Googling and YouTube videos.
She’s hopeful she can get the game copyrighted, with the possibility of Frederick County Public Schools using Project ACE to train its staff.
Steve Edwards, the school division’s coordinator of policy and communications, said Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine and others who have seen Project ACE “are very impressed and recognize that it helps to raise awareness about the impact trauma has on students.”
Edwards added that no decision has been made on whether to implement Kylee’s program in the division, but staff are continuing conversations about increasing awareness on the impact personal trauma has on students.
Kylee said the experience has made her interested in studying psychology in college.
Robin Owens, the gifted resource teacher for Frederick County’s three high schools, told Kylee that she is essentially “helping so many kids, so many young people who may not even had anyone reach out to them.”
