WINCHESTER — Last fall while some of her classmates were at homecoming festivities, Millbrook High School senior Sophia Young was at a Washington Nationals baseball game.
It’s no surprise the 18-year-old prioritized a baseball game over homecoming, given how driven she is to pursue a career in baseball reporting or score keeping.
Young, who plans to major in sports management and possibly communications at Shenandoah University in the fall, recently won a competitive scholarship to attend a prominent baseball analytics conference held in Phoenix, Arizona, in March.
At the three-day conference — hosted by the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) — sports writers, players and general managers shared new ideas on analyzing and examining baseball.
When Young learned she got the scholarship, she started crying. She said a teacher who told her about the conference was surprised Young had won the scholarship at such an early age.
“I told her I won and I don’t think she believed me,” Young said. “My teacher was telling me, ‘That’s a really big deal that you actually won.’”
Working in baseball or sports is typically male-dominated, and Young has heard about moments of gender bias from people she knows who work in baseball analytics.
But that’s not deterring her from pursuing her dream. Her ultimate goal is to become a general manager for a Major League Baseball team.
Her passion for baseball is apparent in her family’s home, which is filled with Nationals memorabilia such as bobble heads, jerseys and banners. In the basement is a 2019 championship banner that hung along the parade route in Washington, D.C., following the Nationals’ World Series win against the Houston Astros. A Washington team hadn’t won the World Series since 1924. Young got to attend a game during the first round of the playoffs. She remembers screaming and hugging strangers after the Nats won the game.
In the summers, Young helps keep statistics for the Winchester Royals, a collegiate wooden bat team. She also has been interning at SU’s athletics department helping various sports teams.
Before she got into sports management and analytics, Young said she had a lot of social anxiety, particularly about giving presentations. It was so bad at one point that Young had to send videos of her presentations to her teachers instead of doing them in person.
“If I want to do this career I can’t have social anxiety like that,” she said. “I guess that’s another thing baseball did ...it pushed me past a lot of my anxiety problems.”
(2) comments
Root root root for the home team! Good for you Sophia!
You are on the right track, Sophia. Working at what you love is a recipe for a great life. Baseball is a multi faceted sport and an analogy of life. Enjoy as many of us do.
