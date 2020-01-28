WINCHESTER — Students at Millbrook and Sherando high schools are teaming up for a special night of fundraising to help out local families touched by cancer.
On Friday night, the basketball teams of both high schools will face off at Millbrook High School. The boys’ game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the girls’ game.
The community is invited to attend. You don’t need to have a student at either school to cheer on the teams, and if you want to wear Blue/Carolina Blue (for Millbrook) or Black/Red (for Sherando) you are more than welcome to show your school spirit.
Tickets for the games are $5.
A recognition ceremony for all cancer survivors will be held between the two games. Survivors can get into the game for free if they RSVP to loveloudgame@gmail.com.
The games cap off a week of cancer awareness and fundraising activities called Love Loud Week.
Millbrook High School has traditionally held a cancer awareness week called Pink Week to support organizations in the community.
This year, it’s personal.
Millbrook’s longtime custodian, Chester Luttrell, is undergoing treatment for Stage 4 cancer. And Sherando librarian Gretchen Cooley died this fall from cancer.
“All the funds raised at the games will go to those two staff families,” said Jenny Stover, staff advisor for Millbrook’s DECA Club, which came up with the idea of rebranding the Pink Week observance and calling it Love Loud Week.
During Love Loud Week, Millbrook students are decorating the hallways, dressing up for theme days and participating in a Pep Rally.
During Friday’s game, there will be plenty of opportunities for the public to help raise money and to have fun, including a bake sale, face painting, carnival games and a basket raffle featuring more 30 baskets filled with gifts and treats.
