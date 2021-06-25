For Millbrook High School soccer players, the successful moments achieved while playing for Keith Kilmer will always be remembered.
But it’s the interest he took in them as people, and the values that he instilled in them, that will always be cherished.
On Wednesday, Millbrook announced that Kilmer was stepping down as the Pioneers’ boys’ soccer coach. A head coach since Millbrook opened in 2003-04, Kilmer spent six years coaching the girls’ team before taking on the boys’ team prior to the 2010 season.
Kilmer said every year since his son Nick — who is the reason why Kilmer decided to take the boys’ coaching job — graduated from Millbrook in 2014, he’s spent time after each season evaluating whether he wants to continue coaching the Pioneers.
This year’s Millbrook team went 9-5 and played in its first region tournament since Nick’s senior year in 2014. Even before the Pioneers had played a game this year, Kilmer said this year’s team might have the best chemistry of any boys’ team he’s had, and he enjoyed coaching them immensely this season.
But the 1985 James Wood High School graduate and Frederick County Public Schools’ supervisor of network services felt he should move on from coaching after this season.
“This whole season, I was kind of like, ‘Let’s just play the season along,’” said Kilmer in a phone interview. “The season went well. But it was just one of these things of, ‘You know what? It’s time.’ It’s really as simple as that. I loved my team. They were a fantastic team to be around and they accomplished a lot. It just came down to, ‘It was time.’”
In terms of results, Kilmer’s time at Millbrook was impressive.
With the boys, Kilmer posted a record of 110-71-14 over 11 seasons (the 2020 season did not take place due to COVID-19) and guided the Pioneers to five regional tournaments, including four straight from 2011-14. Millbrook also won the Northwestern District tournament championship in 2012 and the regular-season title in 2014, both for the first time in school history. Kilmer earned Winchester Star Coach of the Year honors in 2014.
In terms of mindset, Kilmer wanted his players to play the right way. He didn’t want them cursing, and if he heard it, he pulled them off the field. He didn’t want his players flopping to draw fouls, either.
He also made sure his players understood that they were the priority. The time they had together wasn’t his time or their parents’ time, it was the players’ time.
“I tried to provide them with a way to have some fun, and to be successful on and off the field,” Kilmer said.
On Tuesday night, Kilmer let his players and alumni know of his decision, and it was then that he found out just how much having him as a coach meant to them. He heard from numerous people, and the reasons given had nothing to do with wins and losses.
Shane Moyer, whose music is featured in the recently released movie “The Misfits” and was The Winchester Star Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year as a senior in 2014, said Kilmer was a father figure to him and his teammates.
“He took my love of the sport to a different level,” said Moyer in a phone interview. “He was always there for us for actual sports, but also for grades, family issues, personal stuff, boy issues. Whatever it was, he was just a guy you could talk to and just a great overall coach.”
After high school, Moyer said his relationship with Kilmer went from an athlete-coach relationship to a friendship. For the last seven years, Moyer said he’s been in contact with Kilmer on a monthly basis.
“He’s someone you can reach out to, share your struggles, share your successes, share anything with,” Moyer said. “He’s just a great mentor and a great, positive role model.”
Rhonda Cottino (Millbrook class of 2008) played for Kilmer and earned first team All-District honors all four years and served as captain multiple years when she went by her maiden name of Rhonda Runion. Kilmer’s girls’ teams weren’t as successful as his boys’ teams — the 2008 team was the best one, going 10-8 and winning the program’s first district tournament game — but Kilmer made it a special environment.
“I always had a good relationship with him in high school. We did not have a good team, but he was an awesome coach,” said Cottino with a laugh in a phone interview. “He made the best of what we did have. And he would have us over for team dinners, and we got to know his son and his wife on a personal level. He was always interested in what we were doing outside of soccer.”
Cottino got her start in coaching from Kilmer. He came to the Shippensburg University graduate’s last game in college and asked her to be his assistant, and she spent three years doing so. Currently, Cottino is coaching U10 boys with Shenandoah FC Elite in Winchester.
“He’s the kind of person you look up to,” Cottino said. “I did as a kid. I always wanted to model my life after him.”
Kilmer’s best team was probably the 2014 team. The Pioneers went 14-5, won the district regular-season title (that was the first year of the four-year Virginia High School League conference alignment), outscored opponents 79-22, registered 10 shutouts, and advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
What made it truly special was that it was Nick’s senior year. Kilmer never thought he’d coach Nick in high school. He started coaching him with Blue Ridge United at age 5. His plan was to just coach him long enough to get him passionate about the sport, then he’d step aside and watch him from the sidelines.
But then Nick asked Kilmer to coach him in travel soccer, so he continued to coach him. Then the boys’ soccer position opened up as Nick was entering eighth grade, and Nick begged him to go after the job.
Kilmer is sure glad that Nick was so firm in his desire to have his father coach him in high school. After pausing for more than 30 seconds to control his emotions, Kilmer explained why.
“A lot of kids don’t want their parents around them or anything,” Kilmer said. “That was never the case [with Nick]. He always wanted me around. He asked me to coach these teams. To get to spend all that time with him, which I wouldn’t have if I wasn’t his coach ... he would have gone to all those practices, all those travel things, without his Mom and I. But instead, I got all that time.
“To get to do that all of that with my son was absolutely priceless to me. It meant everything in the world to me.”
In general, Kilmer took a lot of pride in coaching at Millbrook. He took the girls’ job at Millbrook because former coordinator of student activities Bill Stewart asked him to apply. Kilmer — who played on James Wood’s first-ever team in 1984 and played collegiately — was determined to make the most of the opportunity.
“Whatever I do, I take ownership of,” Kilmer said. “I’m very proud that I coached at Millbrook, and it’s pretty humbling they let me stick around for 18 years. There’s a lot of pride at that school, especially now. [Current CSA] Scott Mankins instilled this far, far deeper meaning to be at Millbrook, and I loved that.
“Overall, I’ve been absolutely and truly blessed. No coach wins without talent. I was successful with the guys, but it wasn’t me being successful. It’s all about them.”
