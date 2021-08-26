Millbrook football head coach Josh Haymore said the Pioneers “have a bad taste in their mouth” because his team didn’t tackle well in the final game of their spring season against James Wood.
That contest ended with Millbrook losing 55-42 to the Colonels. Given that Millbrook and Jefferson — who the Pioneers open with tonight in Shenandoah Junction, W.Va. — both appear to possess formidable offenses, tackling execution could be critical between two programs that lit up the scoreboard in their last meeting.
In the 2019 season opener — also held at Jefferson — Millbrook emerged with a 62-42 win in which the two squads combined for 837 yards.
The Pioneers gave up an average of 383 yards and 36.3 points per game in the spring.
“I want to see our defensive front and our secondary tackle really well,” Haymore said. “Get the guys on the ground and play the next play.”
Many of the key faces from the 2019 game have changed, but both teams feature plenty of experienced offensive players for teams that are coming off losing seasons. The Cougars played in the fall and suffered their fourth straight losing campaign (3-6); Millbrook went 1-3 to snap a stretch of five straight winning seasons.
Jefferson’s quarterback is Sammy Roberts, who completed 134 of 254 passes (52.7 percent) for 2,001 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.
“He slings the ball pretty well,” said Haymore, who noted that it’s difficult to get an in-depth read on any of the Cougars’ players due to not having any game film on them from last season. “I think he runs well when they ask him to do it. They do a good job of producing quarterbacks over there.”
Jefferson returns its top two running backs in Evan Tewell (135 carries, 745 yards, 5.5 average, seven TDs) and Christian Blowe (63 carries, 304 yards, 4.8 average, five TDs).
The Cougars have some receivers with size, including 6-foot-3 Spencer Powell (52 catches, 889 yards, 17.1 average, six TDs).
“One of their outside guys comes in and plays H-back, and the other comes in and plays tight end,” Haymore said. “And they also have two little fast guys that are pretty quick.”
Haymore said he thinks Millbrook’s offensive and defensive lines match up well with Jefferson in terms of size.
“Seeing them in a scrimmage, you don’t see any big 300-pounders out there, but you’ve got some good-size kids,” Haymore said. “I think they’re athletic. I think they do a good job with their offensive scheme. They’re a good defensive and offensive front.”
Haymore expects to see the Cougars run either 4-4 or 4-2-5 looks on defense. Jefferson returns an honorable mention all-state selection from last year in sophomore linebacker Nolan Meehleib, but the Cougars gave up 35.1 points per game last year. That marked the fifth straight season Jefferson surrendered at least 30 points per game.
Millbrook will counter with an offense that features second-year starting quarterback Detric Brown (59 of 110, 749 yards, three TDs, six INTs) and receiver Braden George (21 catches, 288 yards, one TD). The Pioneers return four starters on their offensive line.
