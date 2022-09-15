A lot of familiar faces will be at Millbrook High School on Friday night, and the Pioneers hope to send one of them home with a loss.
Millbrook (1-2) will honor the nine members of its inaugural Hall of Fame class before Friday’s 7 p.m. non-district game with Potomac Falls (1-2).
Additionally, the Class 5 Panthers are led by former Shenandoah University head coach Paul Barnes, now in his seventh season in the top position at Potomac Falls. Barnes is no stranger to football games at Millbrook, as his son Austin played for the Pioneers before graduating in 2009.
Millbrook and Potomac Falls were scheduled to play in Sterling last year, but COVID issues with the Pioneers resulted in the game being canceled.
A win would give Millbrook its first multi-victory season since the Pioneers captured seven games in 2019. Millbrook is coming off an exceptional 28-0 win over Harrisonburg in which it outgained the Blue Streaks 420-179 and recorded its first shutout since 2017.
“I thought we were a good, disciplined football team,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. “I felt like everybody blocked the people they were supposed to block, they tried the best the possibly could. We were together as a team.”
The Pioneers are coming off a 2021 season in which they surrendered more than 40 points per game and had given up 30.5 ppg through its first two contests this year. Linebackers Cohen Creswell and Brayden Giza had 11 and nine tackles, respectively, against Harrisonburg. Defensive lineman Cole Purdy had five tackles (two for a loss). Fellow linemen Jett Helmut and Ezra Doyle-Naegali each had one sack and defensive back Jacob Burns had an interception.
“I thought our defensive line played really well,” Haymore said. “I thought our linebackers flew to the ball. The secondary was in the right spot. We had four fourth-down spots, two of them inside of the 10. I thought the kids really stepped up, communicated with each other and played some hard-nosed football.”
Millbrook will take on a Potomac Falls offense that is trying to bounce back from being shut out itself against an opponent that the Pioneers know all too well. The Panthers lost 26-0 to Loudoun County last week, this after Millbrook was held off the scoreboard until there was 4:05 left in the game.
Potomac Falls runs a pro-style attack and is led by the 5-foot-10, 211-pound Steven Riveros, the team’s only returning All-Potomac District selection. Riveros was selected on offense as a running back (he was First Team all-purpose and Second Team linebacker on defense), but Haymore said he can play all over.
“He’s a slot, he’s a running back, he’s a fullback, he’s a tight end,” Haymore said.
The Panthers’ quarterback is John Opiola, but Haymore noted that Riveros wound up playing QB in the fourth quarter during the game last week and did well throwing the ball.
“We’ve just got to be disciplined on defense,” Haymore saiid. “They’re going to try and run over you, throw play-action behind you, do a little bit of [bootleg] to get you to flow.”
On offense, the Pioneers received strong performances again from running back Tyson Mallory (17 carries for 131 yards and two TDs) and quarterback Detric Brown (160 total yards, including 48 yards rushing and a TD). Millbrook’s wingback in its single wing offense, Ryan Hecker, had two huge plays, running 67 yards for a TD that closed the scoring, and recording 42 yards on a catch to set up the Pioneers’ second touchdown.
“He really showed some burst [on the TD run] and pulled away from some guys,” Haymore said. “He runs really good routes. He’ll run a little bit of slot in our spread [formation] stuff.”
In addition to Riveros, Haymore said linebacker Keegan Gregory is also an active player for the Panthers. Haymore feels Potomac Fall’s line is fast but not as big as Loudoun County’s.
