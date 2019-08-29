The Millbrook football team has expressed a lot of confidence in its secondary during the preseason.
That group will need to be on top of its game tonight when the Pioneers travel to Jefferson (W.Va.) for a 7 p.m. game in the season opener for both teams.
A year ago, the combination of quarterback Corbin Pierson and wide receiver Antoine Lewis nearly helped Jefferson (W.Va.) overcome a 22-0 second-half deficit in Millbrook's 30-26 victory. Pierson completed 11 of 24 passes for 285 yards, with Lewis catching six of those balls for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
Both of those players are back for the Cougars, who return many of the same players from last year's 2-8 team.
Millbrook's veteran secondary features three returning starters in Gavin Evosirch (55 tackles) and Aidan Haines (15 tackles) as well as cornerback Jordan Jackson (three interceptions, 16 tackles). One of the team's other best athletes, senior T.J. Spain, is another cornerback for the Pioneers.
"Just going back and watching that game, they didn't start throwing the ball against us until they were down by three touchdowns," Haymore said. "We weren't in the right spot, and we had some inexperienced corners. I think we're better at that position now.
"And us as coaches, I think we've improved since then. I think we'll be a better team coming out then we were last year against the same team. It's just a matter of showing up, doing our job and playing fast."
The Cougars have an inexperienced running back in Francis Diaz (10 carries last year) but Pierson (76 of 180 for 1,204 yards and nine TDs passing) is a running threat who scored nine TDs on the ground in 2018. The Cougars also return four starting offensive linemen.
"They're big up front," Haymore said. "The quarterback doesn't hold the ball back there for a long time. They sprint out, move the pocket and keep him safe. When they run the ball they run safe runs, but they're good and physical at those runs."
Jefferson runs a 4-2-5 scheme on defense. The Cougars' defensive line features a 300-pound player in Drake Sims.
"They don't make mistakes on defense," Haymore said. "They do their job. They don't blitz a lot. They make you play focused offense is what they do. They're going to make you play mistake-free offense. If you do that, you'll be all right, if you don't, they'll capitalize on it."
Millbrook's offense is led by running back Evosirch (855 yards, 13 TDs rushing), quarterback Kaden Buza (52 of 97 for 800 yards, 8 TDs, 7 interceptions) and wide receivers Jackson (29 catches, 390 yards, 7 TDs) and Spain (17 catches, 313 yards, 5 TDs).
Haymore said he liked his team's effort in both of its scrimmages, and he felt the Pioneers improved in their second scrimmage against Wilson Memorial after opening with Amherst County. He'd like to keep getting better.
"You've got to come out in your first game and not feel your way through the first game," Haymore said. "You've got to play hard. You've got to play to improve from the game before. We made mistakes in the [last] scrimmage, and we've got to fix them. If we do that, then we'll be OK."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.