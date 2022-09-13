Millbrook High School will induct six athletes, two coaches and one contributor into its inaugural Hall of Fame class this weekend. The nine people will be honored before Friday’s 7 p.m. home game with Potomac Falls and will be inducted in a ceremony at the high school at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
This class won 19 district championships, 10 regional championships, and eight state championships during their time at Millbrook, which is in its 20th year of operation this school year.
Travis Brown (2005)
In his senior basketball season, Brown was the Northwestern District Player of the Year and led the Pioneers to their first-ever district championship and the school’s first berth into the regional and state tournaments. Brown was an All-District team selection in 2004 and 2005; All-Region in 2005; and All-State in 2005. Brown ended his career with 1,233 points and averaged 18.8 points per game.
Joel Hanlon (2004)
Hanlon was a member of the cross country, basketball and track & field teams. Hanlon was Millbrook’s first-ever district track champion, winning the 1,600-meter race in 2004, and first-ever state champion (the 3,200) in 2004. Hanlon was All-District, All-Region and All-State in both track and cross country in his one year at Millbrook. Hanlon was named The Winchester Star Track & Field Athlete of the Year in 2004. Hanlon ran cross country and track at Radford University.
Wes Heavener (2008)
A wrestler, Heavener was a two-time district champion, three-time regional champion, and won the Group AA state championship in 2008 at 119 pounds. Heavener was also a two-time all-American and ended his career with 175 wins (104 pins). Heavener wrestled in college at Campbell and Shippensburg University.
Jeremy Parker (2006)
A wrestler, Parker was a two-time district champion, a regional champion, and finished his career with an undefeated state championship season in 2006 for Milbrook’s first wrestling state title. Parker was The Winchester Star’s Wrestler of the Year in 2006. Parker ended his career with a 120-19 record and 77 pins. Parker was a two-time NCAA Division II qualifier at Limestone College and earned All-American honors by placing fourth in his weight class in 2010.
Jillian Pollack (2007)
Pollack was a member of the cross country, track & field and cheerleading teams. Pollack was named all-district 19 times, all-region 15 times, and all-state 16 times during her running career. Jillian won four district championships (2006 in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for outdoor track, 2007 in indoor track in the 1,000) and four regional championships (2006 in the 800 and 1,600 for outdoor track, 2006 in the 1,600 and 3,200 in indoor track). She was named Winchester Star Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year as a junior in 2005. Pollack ran cross country and track at Columbia University and has had several notable achievements in the marathon, qualifying for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials and placing 23rd at the 2016 New York City Marathon.
Jordan Sugars (2008)
A basketball player, Sugars helped the Pioneers win three district championships and was a vital member of the 2008 Group AA state championship team. Sugars was named to the All-District team three times, the All-Region team twice and was named All-State in 2008. Sugars ended his career with 1,322 points and went on to a star career at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Scott Mankins
Mankins served as the head coach for the boys’ basketball team from 2003 to 2013, compiling a record of 162-91. During that time, Millbrook won four district championships (2005, 2007, 2008, 2011), one regional championship (2008), earned four state berths (2005, 2006, 2008, 2013) and Winchester-Frederick County’s first-ever state basketball championship in 2008, when the Pioneers went 29-1. At Millbrook, Mankins was named the 2008 Group AA State Coach of the Year and was named the Region II Coach of the Year twice, Northwestern District Coach of the Year four times and Winchester Star Coach of the Year three times. Mankins served as Millbrook’s coordinator of student activities from 2014 until June of this year.
Debby Sanders
Sanders was the girls’ basketball coach from 2004 to 2013, compiling a record of 158-71. During her time as the Pioneers’ head coach, they won five district championships (2009-13), three regional championships (2010-12), earned four state tournament berths (2009-12) and three consecutive Group AA state championships in 2010, 2011 and 2012, posting a record of 80-0 over those three seasons. Millbrook won a VHSL state-record 84 consecutive games overall from the 2009-10 season to the 2012-13 season. At Millbrook, Sanders was named the Group AA State Coach of the Year in 2010, 2011 and 2012 and was named Region Coach of the Year four times, District Coach of the Year five times and Winchester Star Coach of the Year four times. Sanders served as an assistant CSA at Millbrook for one year and started the annual “Go Pink” basketball game that helps to raise money to support people in the community impacted by cancer.
Mike Fries
Fries served as the Millbrook Pioneer Athletic Association president from 2009-2011 after serving as vice president from 2007-09, and he was concession stand chairperson from 2008-11. He was an active member of the MPAA from 2004 until he passed away in 2018, helping improve athletic facilities and acquiring donations for scholarships and projects. His family has created “The Mike Fries Unsung Hero Scholarship” presented to a deserving student each year at the end-of-the-year awards assembly held by the MPAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.