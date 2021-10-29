WINCHESTER — Millbrook senior outside hitter Madelyn White raved about the Pioneers' defense on Thursday night.
James Wood coach Adrienne Patrick opened her comments by praising Milbrook's offense.
The Pioneers volleyball team can beat you in a lot of different ways with a lot of different players.
Millbrook wasn't perfect on Thursday night at its home Casey Gymnasium. But the Pioneers pulled together all of their exceptional elements and played together as one when they needed to the most to complete a perfect 14-0 Class 4 Northwestern District season.
Top-seeded Millbrook defeated No. 2 James Wood 3-1 to win its first district tournament title since 2017. The Pioneers (21-1 overall) — whose previous victory over James Wood (17-6) on Oct. 14 clinched their first regular-season title since 2017 and fifth straight region tournament berth that they've been eligible for — won by the scores of 25-8, 24-26, 25-21, 26-24.
"I think everyone did their job to their best ability, almost all the time," said White, who had 10 digs and recorded a match-high 22nd kill on match point. "And when they didn't, I feel everyone picked her up, and said, 'You got this, you're going to make the next play.' And then the next play was made.
"It was like, instant gratification, I guess. We really just support each other all the way through."
Millbrook will host Dulles District tournament runner-up Dominion (14-9) at 6 p.m. in Tuesday's Region 4C semifinals, while James Wood will travel to nine-time defending Class 4 state champion and Dulles regular-season and tourney champion Loudoun County (21-2) for Tuesday's other semifinal.
The Pioneers were led on Thursday by District Player of the Year and junior setter Madison Koeller (36 assists, 13 digs, five aces); libero Autumn Stroop (25 digs, six aces); junior middle hitter Ashley Roberts (nine kills, five blocks); and senior outside hitter Ariel Helmick (eight kills).
The Pioneers' skill is impressive, but their will to win and calm under pressure might stand out even more.
Each of the first two James Wood-Millbrook matches went the distance because the Colonels won the fourth set. The Pioneers wouldn't let that happen Thursday.
The Pioneers couldn't hold on to a 24-22 lead in the second set, but they closed out the Colonels early by coming up clutch in the next two sets. After winning the third set by scoring three of the last four points, Millbrook closed the fourth set with a 7-1 run after trailing 23-19.
"Some of the personalities on our team help [with our composure]," White said. "Madison's very calm, Autumn's very calm. It kind of makes everyone else think, 'We can do this,' and everything's going to be OK. [Composure] is a big team personality thing. That helps, for sure."
James Wood grabbed the momentum in the fourth set after Kendall Funk stepped to the service line. She had three of her four aces for the match and two other serves that Millbrook struggled with as part of a 6-0 run that put the Colonels up 21-16.
Roberts stopped the bleeding with a kill. Roberts had five of her nine kills in the fourth set.
Roberts ranked second on the Pioneers in blocks during the regular season, but a bigger offensive contribution from her than usual on Thursday (she had 73 kills to rank fifth on the team in the regular season) is just another example of Millbrook's versatility and belief in each other.
"Throughout the whole season, I really trust Madison to get me the ball," Roberts said. "I knew whenever she got it to me [Thursday], I could put it down. There's just a lot of trust there."
Four points later, Lexi Taylor (eight kills, four blocks) had a block to put Wood up 23-19 following a long rally in which Stroop and White both made difficult digs to keep the point alive.
James Wood then had two straight attack errors, with another impressive dig by Stroop preceding the latter error.
"I think we focused on playing for each other again and not letting the ball hit the ground," Stroop said. "We just played as hard as we could."
"Defense really kept us in," Millbrook coach Carla Milton said. "There were a lot of long points in all the sets tonight. If we can just stay with it and give ourselves a chance to put the ball down, that's key for us."
An ace from Koeller and a deep kill down the middle from Taylor Weiss from the right side tied the set at 23-23.
A serve that sailed long put the Colonels up 24-23, but James Wood was called for touching the net on set point and a Mikayla Doherty ace put the Pioneers ahead 25-24.
James Wood then had trouble with Doherty's next serve. The Colonels got the ball over, but Weiss passed the ball with no problems to Koeller, who sent the ball to White on the left side. White smashed the ball back toward the middle and James Wood got a piece of it, but the Colonels had no luck keeping the ball from hitting the floor after diving for the deflection.
That point set off an enthusiastic celebration from the Pioneers and set up numerous photos with the district championship trophy.
Millbrook came out blazing in a first set with 13 kills (White had six) and six aces (Stroop had five), but after that the match turned into a typical Millbrook-James Wood battle.
"It's really hard to beat a team three times in a row," White said. "We knew that we could do it and we played like we knew we could do it.
"This is my third time trying to [win a district tournament], so I'm just really happy this team did this."
"It feels amazing," Stroop said.
Milton said the Pioneers had some mistakes on offense and defense on Thursday, but she was pleased with how well the Pioneers played in crucial situations.
And as always, she liked the total team effort.
"Everyone contributed tonight," Milton said. "It's been like that all year long. Whether it's a kill, whether it's an ace, whether it's someone else other than Madison that gets an assist, they really do get excited for each other, and I think that's what helps our dynamic out on the court and what has contributed to us winning the regular season and tournament."
Patrick said White and Helmick were particularly impressive. "I think that their outside hitters consistently put the ball down," Patrick said. "We were struggling digging their outside attacks, for sure.
"We also had some struggles in serve receive. They were beating us up a little bit there. We would get momentum back, and then we couldn't hang onto it."
James Wood senior Katey Matthews — who seemed to be everywhere on the court and led the team in kills (16) while also digging up numerous balls and setting up her teammates — said the Colonels could have done some things better as far as serving and defense, but she felt the team gave a strong effort once again.
"I'm proud of our team," Matthews said.
Patrick said James Wood has a lot to feel about their accomplishments so far.
"I cannot be more proud of the work that they've put in," she said.
