STEPHENS CITY — Millbrook coach Carla Milton could be seen waving her clipboard back and forth in front of her face in a warm Sherando gym on Thursday night, but no one's had much luck cooling off her players this season.
In their last match before Tuesday's showdown with fellow unbeaten James Wood, Millbrook defeated the Warriors 25-8, 25-12, 25-20 to improve to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Millbrook jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first set and a 14-0 advantage in the second set against the Warriors (4-6, 2-3), committing only one attack error and two service errors while receiving kills from seven different players in those two games. Millbrook senior setter Madison Koeller (31 assists) had six of her eight aces in that 14-0 run of dominance in the second set, with Milton attempting to cool herself three points in.
The Warriors did battle on Tuesday, wiping out five set points in the second set and grabbing an 11-6 lead in the third. But Millbrook steadied itself with a timeout at that juncture, going on an 10-2 run to take the lead for good and record its eighth 3-0 sweep of the season.
Since Fauquier pushed Millbrook to the brink in a 3-2 match on Sept. 6, the Pioneers have dropped just one set in their last six matches.
Pioneers coach Carla Milton was pleased to see her team finish off a run of three matches in four days in which Millbrook only twice gave up more than 14 points in a set. Jefferson (W.Va.) scored 18 in the third set on Monday before Sherando managed 20 in the third set on Thursday. The Warriors didn't get closer than two (16-14 and 19-17) after Millbrook went on its 10-2 run, which ended with two Koeller aces.
"I felt this week that each night we progressed and got a little bit better," Milton said. "I thought we played very well in [sets] one and two tonight. Even when we were down in the third one, we still stuck together and got back to where we needed to.
"We got back to basics passing, getting the ball up to Madison, and then we stuck with it from there on out."
The Pioneers can get kills from just about anywhere on the court — six girls average more than four kills per match — and junior outside hitter Camdyn Lockley took advantage of her opportunities to give Millbrook a chance at the sweep. She had seven of her co-team-high eight kills in the final set.
She had three kills to help the Pioneers to a 5-4 lead at the start of third set, then had a dink kill off an assist from Koeller out of a timeout to halt Sherando's 6-0 run and make it 11-7 Warriors.
Lockley then ended the set with kills on three of Millbrook's four points, leaping and stretching near the net to tap a 50-50 ball down on the left side to make it 23-17. She then set up on the right side to take a set from Koeller and sent a ball down the line that deflected off a Sherando player and went to the floor on match point.
"I think I did pretty good finding spots on the court," Lockley said.
Milton is glad to have a roster in which anyone can lift the team at any moment. In addition to Koehler and Lockley, Millbrook was also led by Grace Behneke (eight kills), Taylor Weiss (nine digs) and Ashley Roberts (four kills, two blocks).
"We've been trying to get everybody a lot of playing time," Milton said. "It will benefit us come postseason time, especially with our tougher matches that we're going to have this second part of the season. Getting everybody that playing time and confidence, and different people contributing on different nights is really helping us."
Sherando went deeper into its roster to for a spark. Warriors coach James Minney turned to senior Olivia Pang late in the second set. Down 21-4, she delivered a kill and an ace on back-to-back points as Sherando outscored Millbrook 8-4 to end the second set. She added two aces and a kill in the third set as the Warriors picked up their play as a team.
"She did well," said Minney of Pang. "She jumps well. She's smart. Her passing has gotten a lot better this season, and it's even gotten stronger from the beginning of the season.
"She's a very good player. She's very nice, very happy-go-lucky. She just loves to play."
Thursday night's match was the first of the season between the Frederick County rivals. Minney said Millbrook is simply at higher level than his team, which lost six seniors and three All-District players from last year's team.
"We're young, and [Millbrook] is a much stronger team than we are," Minney said. "They played really well. [Millbrook's] always strong. They have really good cohesion with each other, they play really well with each other, and they have great awareness of where they are on the court. They know where balls are going before they're put there.
"We played well. I'm happy with what I saw, because a lot of our players don't have a lot of experience. Most of them have played one year of JV, and that's it. It was nice to be able to go back and forth [with Millbrook] in the last set."
Helena Ritter had six kills for the Warriors. Sarah Starling added four kills and a block, and Caylee Walsh had three aces.
Sherando is next in action on Monday at Skyline, while Millbrook will host James Wood (9-0, 5-0) on Tuesday. The Colonels have only dropped one set all season, which began with a 3-0 win over 10-time defending state champion Loudoun County.
"We just want to have fun and play a good game," Lockley said.
Milton said the Pioneers are finally at a point now where they can focus on the Colonels.
"We've just been trying to stay in the moment of who we have the next night coming up," Milton said. "If we can play together, hopefully, we'll go out and give them a good match."
