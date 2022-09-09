WINCHESTER — After a more strenuous match than it would have liked on Tuesday, the Millbrook volleyball made sure Thursday night against Handley went a whole lot smoother.
The visiting Pioneers — which needed five sets to beat Fauquier on Tuesday — controlled the Judges throughout a 3-0 sweep by the scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-19 at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium to remain undefeated at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Handley (4-3, 0-1) came into Thursday at a disadvantage with outside hitter Carter Gerometta (second on the team in kills) missing the match with an illness, which altered the Judges' rotation. Millbrook proceeded to never let the Judges have any advantage — the Pioneers did not trail at any point in the match.
The Pioneers broke a 4-4 tie in the first set with a 12-2 run for a 16-6 lead. Millbrook jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the second set and closed it out with an 8-1 run. The Judges were more competitive in the third set, but Millbrook kept Handley scrambling the entire way by grabbing leads of 5-1, 10-4 and 17-9. The Judges climbed to within 21-17, but the Pioneers steadied themselves from there.
Millbrook coach Carla Milton said she saw a lot of improvement from the Fauquier match, in which the Pioneers won the first, third and fifth sets.
"We were on a roller coaster in that match," Milton said. "We came out strong, we kind of let up a little bit, then we played strong again, then we had to pull it out at the end.
"Every night, we need to try and put a full match together. We really worked on serving, serve receive and coverage [Wednesday] in practice, which I thought were the three main things that really hindered us in the Fauquier match. I thought we moved very well tonight. We were in our coverage spots. Serving was a lot better than it's been. If we can do that consistently every night, then we can really be competitive."
The Pioneers had 12 aces and just four service errors, and they didn't have more than three attack errors in any one set.
Communication is key for serve receive and court coverage, and the Pioneer players wanted to do a better job of that after the Fauquier match.
"We have to trust the people beside us," Millbrook senior setter Madison Koeller said.
The Pioneers definitely looked in sync on Thursday, and their cohesiveness helped prevent the Judges from gaining any momentum. Handley never scored more than four consecutive points in the match, doing so once in the second set when it was down 12-4.
"We kicked it in when we needed to and pressed the gas when we needed to," Koeller said.
The Pioneers' most important response came at the end of the third set. An ace from Marisa Onzura (two aces, five digs) had the Judges' fans making noise and cut Millbrook's lead to 21-17 after the Pioneers had led 21-14. But Koeller (31 assists, six digs, three aces) set up Camdyn Lockley (seven kills, three aces) for a kill on the left side to end a long rally, and libero Gigi Norris (seven digs) followed with an ace.
A kill from Handley junior outside hitter Alexa Gluszak got the Judges back within four points at 23-19, but a kill from Valentina Burrill and serve from Koeller that the Judges couldn't return finished the match.
"I think the Fauquier game, it was good for us to go through that, because it gave us a lot of stuff that we needed to improve on," said Millbrook junior outside hitter Grace Behneke, who had a team-high 10 kills and added eight digs. "We saw what we needed to do, and we did it [tonight]."
Mikayla Doherty added three aces for the Pioneers, which is next in action on Monday in a non-district match at Jefferson (W.Va.).
Handley first-year head coach Kristen Larson said not having Gerometta was difficult, but she felt the Judges did come together well to make a strong push in the third set.
"Millbrook is always a fantastic team, and they've got such a great history and record that it can be a little intimidating at times," Larson said. "I think once we got those jitters out and started to settle into what we needed to do in a slightly different rotation and a slightly different lineup, good things started to happen. We held with them for a lot of those long rallies, which is very, very difficult to do for any team."
Though it was a tough loss for the Judges on Thursday, Handley has been performing well. The Judges are the only team this year to beat Warren County (4-1 record), which owns a 3-0 win over Clarke County and a 3-1 victory over Sherando this year. Handley beat the Wildcats 3-1 last week.
"We had a phenomenal match against Warren County," Larson said. "Everything kind of came together.
"I've been pleased with our progress so far. They have shown a lot of grit with a lot of these games. We were down 10 points at one point against Warren County and we came back to win. [The players] don't seem to let the score on the scoreboard get them into much of a rut. They kind of ignore that and just keep playing through it."
The Judges have eight seniors on their 11-girl roster.
"They're really all coming together as leaders, and are great teammates with one another," Larson said.
Just like she's done in past years, returning First Team All-District selection Lindsay Pifer is pacing the team statistically. The senior leads Handley in kills and digs and ranks second in digs and aces, and on Thursday she had a team-high 10 kills to go along with eight digs, seven assists and two blocks.
"Lindsay's kind of the quarterback of our team, and her steadiness really helps the girls settle into what they need to do," Larson said.
One of the players who picked up their play with Gerometta out was Gluszak. She ranked third on the Judges with 31 kills coming into Thursday, and she had nine kills (second behind Pifer) and a team-high three aces.
"Alexa had a great hitting night," Larson said. "She was able to hit around their giant block, which was one of the things we were talking about and working on earlier this week, because so many of our girls play club with them or against them in the sand [in beach volleyball]."
Maria Brink added 10 assists and five digs, Yoana Katrandzhiyska had nine digs and Molly Lee and Izzy Manheimer had two blocks each for Handley, which is next in action at Fauquier on Tuesday.
