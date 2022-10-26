WINCHESTER — With three straight points to cut its deficit to 21-19 in the third set, the Fauquier volleyball team had a small burst of momentum, and the Falcons had a chance to keep that going when Millbrook sent a high pass close to its own side of the net on the right side.
But faster than the blink of an eye, the Pioneers' 6-foot All-State senior setter jumped up and swatted the ball down for a kill to put Millbrook up by three points again.
On a night when Madison Koeller achieved a historic feat with her setting skills, that was just one example of how Koeller can do it all on the court.
Koeller's kill kicked off a 5-1 run to help No. 2 Millbrook close out a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-16, 25-20) of No. 3 Fauquier in Tuesday's Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals.
Koeller (37 assists, three blocks) surpassed the 2,000-career assist mark on Tuesday for Millbrook (20-2), which will play at No. 1 James Wood (21-0) in Thursday's championship match at 6 p.m. The Colonels defeated No. 4 Kettle Run 3-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal.
Millbrook hopes to avenge its only two losses when it plays James Wood, but the main thing is that it's season won't be over no matter what happens.
The Pioneers clinched their sixth straight region tournament berth in Virginia High School League seasons in which it's participated in with Tuesday's win. (Frederick County did not compete in the VHSL spring 2021 season.) The Region 4C semifinals are slated for Nov. 1.
Keeping that streak alive is no small feat. The Pioneers lost six players from last year's team, including four All-Region players. Three of those players are competing in college.
"I've been thinking about [the regional streak] all season, personally," said senior middle hitter Ashley Roberts (team-high 12 kills to go with three blocks Tuesday). "Other than my sophomore year, when we didn't play [in the VHSL season], we've never not gone to regionals."
Pioneers coach Carla Milton said she's happy for her players.
"We know we have another match after the James Wood one, and hopefully, that will give them a little confidence going into Thursday for that match," Milton said. "The teams before this one have set the bar high, making it to the regional tournament every year, and being competitive in the district.
"They wanted to keep that going, and they worked hard. We'll see what happens from here on out."
The Pioneers — who beat Fauquier 3-2 on Sept. 6 and 3-0 on Sept. 30 in the regular season — kept their regional strike alive by getting a side-out practically every time the Falcons served.
Fauquier (11-10) went on a 4-0 run to take an 8-5 lead in the first set, but that would be the last time the Falcons scored consecutive points in the opening game.
In the second set, the Falcons only managed one 3-0 run (to tie it at 7) and two 2-0 runs (to cut its deficit to 13-10, then 23-16).
In the third set, Fauquier had a 2-0 run to make it 5-5, then didn't string points together again until Koeller had the kill to end the 3-0 run.
There were a lot of reasons the Falcons couldn't establish momentum, including only having three aces against the Pioneers.
"I think that our block did a good job of slowing the ball down a lot of the time," Roberts said.
Milton said Millbrook's passing set up Koeller well and she put them in prime position.
"Our hitters were really good about knowing where the spots were, and putting it down when we needed the point," Koeller said.
Fittingly, the match ended with Koeller taking a pass from freshmen libero Gigi Norris and setting the ball to Roberts, who blasted the ball down the middle.
Koeller helped five players to multiple kills on Tuesday, with Roberts, junior Gracie Behneke (11 kills, eight digs) and sophomore Berkeley Konrady (eight kills, five digs) leading the way.
Koeller needed 28 assists to get to 2,000 on Tuesday, and now has 2,009. Twenty-eight isn't an easy total to reach, but for Koeller, it's commonplace.
She's averaging 35 assists per match for a total of 771 this season. She's achieved that total even though only five of the Pioneers' matches have gone longer than three sets, and one match was a two-setter against Washington (W.Va.) as part of a tri competition at Hedgesville (W.Va.).
And Koeller's 2,000 assists have come in just three seasons. She shared setting duties as a freshman with 2022 graduate Autumn Stroop and had 338 assistss and led the area with 900 last year (34.6 per match) en route to earning District and Winchester Star Player of the Year honors. Koeller did not play with Millbrook in the Frederick County spring season when she was a sophomore.
Koeller — who has verbally committed to NCAA Division I Bryant University, which is located in Rhode Island and competes in the America East Conference— said she didn't realize she was closing in on 2,000 assists until Milton told the team she surpassed it after Tuesday's match.
"It's kind of crazy to think about," Koeller said. "I'm definitely thankful for all my hitters and passers who have been able to put me in that position."
Koeller relishes the opportunity to set up Roberts, who recorded at least a dozen kills for the second time in three matches on Tuesday.
"I can always trust her to put the ball down," Koeller said. "She's always had it in her, but she's stepped up these past few games. She's going crazy, and I love it."
Roberts said she loves playing with Koeller.
"When we play together, we're always in sync," Roberts said. "It's just different than playing with any other setter."
Milton has enjoyed watching Koeller in action over the years. Entering last Thursday, Koeller led the area in assists and aces, ranked third in blocks, 10th in digs and was averaging more than four kills per match.
"Madison has great court awareness," Milton said. "She knows where the ball needs to go, and she's out there digging the ball when we need her to, and putting up a block when we need her to.
"She's the heart and soul of our team, the backbone of our team, obviously. I don't know if we would be in this position without her. For the last two years, she's been a great director for our team."
The Pioneers will look for another feel-good moment against the Colonels on Thursday.
"I feel like the last few times we've been up and down against them," Milton said. "Obviously, they're a very good team, but we haven't strung together solid play all the way through. We'd have leads, then we would let them creep back in and take over the lead from us.
"Serve receive is going to have to be better than it was last time, and we need to hit our holes on the other side, and serving is going to be key as well. We can't make unforced errors. We're going to have to play very solid all the way around."
Fauquier was led Tuesday by Emma Edwards (11 kills) and Caroline Towle (nine kills, two aces).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.