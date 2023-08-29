WINCHESTER — The faces may change from year to year, but as always, the Millbrook volleyball team is working hard to make sure the success level remains the same.
The Pioneers improved to 3-0 on Monday at Casey Gymnasium, defeating Martinsburg (W.Va.) by the scores of 25-12, 25-20, 25-14.
Millbrook lost three All-Region players — including two-time All-State selection and NCAA Division I setter Madison Koeller — from last year's team, but the Pioneers have started the year by sweeping all three of their opponents.
Against the Bulldogs, the Pioneers were about as efficient as a team can get. They had 18 aces against just three service errors — the Bulldogs also failed to return a handful of other serves — and had 29 kills against just five attack errors.
Millbrook outside hitters Gracie Behneke (nine kills, eight digs, seven aces), a senior, and junior Berkeley Konrady (10 kills, 14 digs, six aces) said the team has made an concerted effort to build relationships with each other on and off the court.
"Our main goal this year is to build that team culture," Behneke said.
"We're really trying to work on good communication, and I think that's improved with every game that we've played," Konrady said.
Behneke and Konrady are two of Millbrook's four returning players on a 10-girl roster, and are examples of how well the Pioneers incorporate new players into the team. Both were All-District players as first-year varsity members last year, when the Pioneers earned their sixth straight Virginia High School League season region berth and won 21 matches, the seventh time in seven full seasons Millbrook has won at least 19 matches under head coach Carla Milton.
Some of the most notable differences for Millbrook are two new setters in freshman Paisley Cook and Alivia Knott (a sophomore transfer from Legacy Christian Academy) and a new libero in Kate Madden (12 digs). The freshman Madden had two impressive two-dig points in the third set, including one where she ranged and dove far to her right to keep a ball alive in the back corner.
"They're learning quickly," Milton said.
Outside hitter Aaliyah Green — the younger sister of Millbrook's three State Players of the Year in boys' and girls' basketball — is the Pioneers' third freshman. She had three kills and two blocks Monday.
"It's definitely been super fun learning their game and adjusting to them," said Konrady of the newcomers.
Overall, the Pioneers have a well-rounded roster.
"We have a lot depth at each position," Milton said. "We have three outside hitters, we have three middles, we have three that can play right side. We have right sides that can play outside, outsides that can play right side. Berkeley has been in the middle a couple of times in serve receive. We have depth at every position, and I think that's helping us because we're pushing each other every day in practice."
On Monday, it seemed like everyone on the Pioneers was pushing each other to serving excellence.
Paisley had two aces in a 3-0 run to start the match, then Behneke followed her with two aces in a 4-0 stretch that made it 7-1. Martinsburg settled in and closed to within 11-9 with a 7-0 burst, but the Pioneers exploded with a 15-1 run that featured three aces and two other serves from Konrady that the Bulldogs could not return to make it 24-10. Behneke closed out the set three points later with a kill.
After senior middle hitter Valentina Burrill closed out the second set with one of her four blocks (Millbrook stayed in the lead for the rest of the set after taking a 10-9 advantage), Behneke helped the Pioneers close out the match with four straight aces after her kill made it 17-10. Konrady spikes off sets from Paisley produced the last three points for Millbrook.
"Tonight was one of more efficient nights we've had serving-wise," Milton said. "If we can keep that intact, that gives us a chance in every match that we play."
It was a solid win for Millbrook, but the Pioneers know they have a long way to go to reach their peak.
"We're looking forward to getting better than yesterday, and always building off of each game, good and bad," Behneke said. "We're focused on always finding something new to get better at."
Also for Millbrook, Nicole Barau had four blocks. The Pioneers will play their first road match of the season on Thursday at Harrisonburg. Martinsburg was led by Elli Mosby (eight kills), Skylar Bishop (seven kills, two aces) and Addyson Strovel (seven kills, two blocks).
