WINCHESTER — After an almost flawless hitting performance during the third and fourth sets on Thursday, the Millbrook volleyball team found itself down 8-7 in the fifth after committing its fourth attack error of the set on an Ariel Helmick dink attempt that landed in the net.
There was no major concern on the Pioneers’ part, though. Millbrook’s belief in itself was why its match with Sherando hadn’t already ended a long time ago.
“Once we got our energy up, we don’t back down after that,” Helmick said. “We might make a few mistakes, but we keep it up and don’t let down.”
Helmick responded with a kill on the next point to start a 3-0 run that gave Millbrook the lead for good, and Madelyn White had a kill off a Madison Koeller assist on the Pioneers’ second match point to complete a comeback from two sets down.
Millbrook won 19-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 15-12 before an enthusiastic crowd at Casey Gymnasium to stay unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the district.
“They have a never-quit attitude,” said Millbrook coach Carla Milton of her team. “Every night, they believe. We were down 2-0, and they still believe. They believe in everybody on this team. That’s what impresses me the most about them.”
Millbrook came into Thursday having lost just one set all season. That came against West Virginia 2020 Class AAA state semifinalist Hedgesville, the only team that Sherando (3-2, 1-1) had lost to prior to Thursday.
But on Thursday, the first two sets pretty much belonged to the Warriors. After Millbrook recorded the first two points of the match, Sherando responded with a 7-1 run to take the lead for good in the first set. Abby Branner (six aces) finished it off with an ace, one of eight that the Warriors had in the opening set. Millbrook had four attack errors and three service errors.
In the second set, Sherando jumped out to leads of 6-0 and 10-3. The Pioneers fought back to draw even at 20-20 on an ace by White (15 kills), the first time Millbrook had been even with Sherando since 2-2 in the first set, and again at 23-23 on a Helmick dink kill. But Helena Ritter (seven kills, two aces) responded with a kill and Saige Garver (eight kills) had one of her five aces to give Sherando the 25-23 win.
“Sherando really played well,” Milton said. “They really kept us out of system and we couldn’t get much going.”
Both teams had trouble putting their serves in play in the second set, but Millbrook had even more problems than Sherando with seven service errors to the Warriors’ five. The Warriors’ student fans certainly did their part to try and distract the Pioneers, loudly counting along with each bounce of the ball a Millbrook server made before they tossed the ball in the air.
“We’ve got to our serves in to give ourselves a chance every night,” said Milton when asked what the main topic of discussion was between the second and third sets. “If we don’t do that, then the first two sets are going to look the way they did.”
Koeller (45 assists, five blocks) said the Pioneers reminded themselves of what they do best as well.
“We talked about pushing each other and playing for each other,” she said.
The Pioneers went on a 15-2 run in the third set to take a 21-8 lead, with Millbrook recording 14 kills against just two attack errors and three service errors. Koeller and Rylee Coffman (five blocks) combined for three blocks in the set. In the fourth set, Millbrook had 16 kills and just one attack error and had a 15-3 run to take a 21-9 lead.
In the fifth, the only time Millbrook trailed was on Helmick’s attack error. Sherando was within 12-11 after Garver’s serve hit the top of the net and slowly crawled over and onto the floor for an ace, but Helmick had a rare right-side kill to make it 13-11.
White’s kill closed it out three points later to keep Millbrook’s undefeated season going.
“We connect really, really well,” Helmick said. “There’s a lot of teams that have outstanding players, but the team just doesn’t play good. I think we play really well as a team.”
Sherando senior outside hitter Regan Minney (team-high 11 kills) thought the Warriors played with great energy in the beginning, but the team just couldn’t sustain it.
“I think we just really tired at the end, but I think we played really great,” said Minney, whose Warriors went 0-11 against Millbrook and James Wood in the spring. “It was great to take a couple sets against them to show how we have improved. We mesh really well together.”
Her father, Sherando head coach James Minney, wasn’t surprised by the team’s fatigue. With six seniors and five underclassmen, James Minney said the Warriors have focused mostly on developing their skills this season.
“We’re out of shape,” James Minney said. “We have a lot of young players, so we’ve been focusing more on playing the game and not as much on conditioning. We’ve been conditioning, but not as hard as we normally would. The six that were out there on the court the whole time, they’re seasoned veterans, but the others are really young.
“They’re happy with what they did, and I’m happy with how it turned out. We stayed with them. Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll do a little more conditioning, and we’ll do a better job with things. We played well. [Millbrook’s] a good team. They play a lot of club and a lot of sand volleyball. I think that helped them in the long run, because that sand volleyball is hard on you. They’re just in better shape than we are.”
As for Millbrook, the Pioneers weren’t complaining about being pushed after having so much early success this season. Helmick knows Sherando’s fans aren’t the only ones who will be trying to throw them off their game the remainder of the fall.
“Especially with the loud crowds, everybody back in, we need people to get in our heads so that we can motivate ourselves,” Helmick said.
Autumn Stroop had 26 digs and Ashley Roberts had seven kills for Millbrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.