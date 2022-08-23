WINCHESTER — Detric Brown’s father Todd was a defensive back in college, and his three older brothers were either wide receivers or defensive backs at the collegiate level.
For the Millbrook senior, though, nothing on the field compares to playing quarterback.
“I started out playing some running back, some wide receiver,” said Brown, who began playing football when he was 7 before transitioning to quarterback when he was 9. “But then I started throwing, and I was pretty good at it.
“I decided I just wanted to play quarterback because I like to lead the team, and I like to be the guy that everybody knows is going to give their all for the team and do whatever it takes for us to win.”
Now in his third year as the Pioneers’ starting quarterback, Brown appears to be in the best position he’s ever been to help Millbrook win games. After five straight winning seasons from 2015-19, the Pioneers went 1-3 in the truncated 2021 season and 1-9 last fall.
Neither situation was ideal for Brown.
Most of the players on the 2021 spring team were first-year starters like Brown, and four games was hardly enough to get the proper seasoning and development they needed.
Last fall, Brown suffered a groin injury in the season opener against Jefferson (W.Va.). He was never 100 percent the rest of the season, though he still managed to earned Class 4 Northwestern District Honorable Mention recognition. And Brown played a lot of those games without some of Millbrook’s intended starters, either because of injuries or for COVID-19 reasons.
With half their starters back from last year, the Pioneers hope 2022 goes better, and Pioneers coach Josh Haymore is glad he has Brown to lead the way. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Brown — who plans on playing in college and has received interest from Division I schools — also is expected to see significant time at cornerback this year.
“He’s awesome,” said Haymore, who was introduced to the Brown family when Detric’s brother Isaac transferred from Martinsburg (W.Va.) for his senior year in 2017. “He’s really made a name for himself. You don’t know him as Isaac’s brother. You know him as Detric.
“And he’s really opened his shell this year and become more vocal, and become an even bigger leader. As the year went on last year, people gained a lot of respect for him, because he was taking a beating back there, and he was getting back up. People were like, ‘You need to take a play off.’ He’s like, ‘No, I want to win games, man.’”
Brown has no shortage of football inspiration in his family. His father Todd played at NCAA Division I Marshall University; brothers Cedric (wide receiver, final season, 2017) and Eric (safety, 2018) each played for NCAA Division II Charleston in West Virginia; and Isaac finished his career as a wide receiver at NCAA Division I Richmond last year.
Though Brown is a lot younger than his brothers, they’ve pushed him.
“They’ve really helped me and led me to where I am today,” Brown said. “They’ve been there and supported me, and they’ve taught me a lot about the game. Not just the football part of it, but doing other things like getting to know your teammates outside of football.”
Isaac was the only one close enough in age for Detric to work out with growing up, and Isaac wouldn’t go easy on him.
“When I was in middle school, me and Isaac would go throw, and there were times when Isaac would get mad at me because I wasn’t throwing as good as what he wanted,” Detric said. “I was young, but that really made me get better and develop as fast as possible.”
After starring as a wide receiver for Martinsburg, Isaac actually played quarterback in his one season with Millbrook in 2017. Detric got to watch him perform and earn Class 4 Second Team All-State honors, passing for 1,728 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushing for 479 yards and nine TDs.
Two years after that, Detric made the Millbrook varsity as a freshman and backed up Kaden Buza, who passed for 2,705 yards and 26 TDs (both school records) and threw just six interceptions. Buza is now at NCAA Division III Ohio Wesleyan.
“I definitely learned a lot about the offensive scheme [from Buza],” Brown said. “I really tried to watch the things that he did and tried to live up to them.”
As a sophomore, Brown had a stellar debut against Sherando that gave him confidence, completing 25 of 37 passes for 291 yards and one touchdown. He would finish that four-game season with 59 completions on 110 attempts, recording 749 yards, three TDs and six interceptions.
Ever since, Brown has worked hard on improving his throwing mechanics and his release with various people. As a junior though, he wished he could have been a little more mobile to help from a throwing standpoint and as a running threat.
Brown ran for 105 yards and passed for 130 yards and two TDs in the season opener against Jefferson, which went 10-2 and advanced to the West Virginia Class AAA quarterfinals last year. But Brown pulled his groin muscle in that game. Over the last nine games, Brown rushed for 93 yards (sacks knocked his total down) and never had more than 35 in any one game.
“I didn’t want to give up on my teammates, so I played through it all year,” said Brown, who completed 140 of 272 passes for 1,864 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last fall. “It was very unfortunate, because I became more of just a pocket passer.”
Haymore said he could tell Brown’s injury situation weighed on him. But Haymore said the entire team was aware of it, and appreciated whatever Brown could do for them.
“With what we were asking him to do, I think he did a fantastic job,” Haymore said.
Brown was hardy the only Pioneer to deal with adversity, but he thinks those struggles have made Millbrook stronger.
“We had a lot of different unfortunate things, but I think it taught us we could all fight through adversity and we can all push through and do what’s best for the team,” Brown said.
Brown — who is also a basketball standout who earned All-Region 4C First Team honors after averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 points and 1.5 steals last season — feels he’s improved his athleticism and will be in a better position to take advantage of his legs more this season.
One of the things that’s helped Brown is testing himself against elite competition. After visiting NCAA Division I schools Towson, Campbell and Lafayette during the 2021-22 school year, Brown attended camps at Richmond, Lafayette and Davidson this summer.
“It’s been great for me,” Brown said. “I just hope to translate all the drills I’ve done into games and have the best season I can have.”
Given Isaac’s success as a wide receiver at Richmond (59 catches for 648 yards and five TDs in 26 career games), it wouldn’t be a stretch for some colleges to look at Detric as a potential receiver, too. Detric said some schools have asked him about how much experience he has with receiver and defensive back.
“I’ve played both [positions] before, but I’d prefer to play quarterback,” Brown said. “But if there’s a school I’d really like and they want me to maybe try a position change, I’d be willing to try it. I just think I’m best at quarterback.”
You won’t hear any arguments from Haymore. He said Brown’s ability to decipher defenses keeps getting better.
“He understands the reads and knows the reads,” said Haymore after the team’s Aug. 1 practice. “You rep him one time, and he’s got it. You can tell him in a meeting, ‘If they’re in Cover 3, this is the guy you want to look at,’ then boom, he’s got it. He’ll show you that on the field.
“I’ll screw with him sometimes. We threw hitches today, and we had like five receivers go out. He threw it to the second [option], and I go, ‘Why’d you throw that ball?’ I wanted him to come back and say, ‘Because there was nobody on him.’ But he goes, ‘Well normally, that’s the guy who’s open on most Cover 2 or Cover 3 coverages.’ I was like, ‘alright.’ He understands what he’s doing.”
Haymore is also looking forward to what Brown can do on defense as a cornerback.
“In my opinion, if you’re one of the best players on the team, you need to play both sides of the ball, whether you’re a linemen or a skill guy,” Haymore said.
Whatever it takes to win.
“I really have high expectations for us,” Brown said. “We’re going to work really hard and do our best.”
