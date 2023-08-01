WINCHESTER — When the Millbrook football team reported for preseason practice in 2022, head football coach Josh Haymore remembers his team talking a lot about the previous season, when the Pioneers went a frustrating 1-9.
After a 6-6 2022 season in which Millbrook won five of its last seven games and defeated Tuscarora for its first playoff victory since 2016, Haymore hasn't heard much chatter about that successful finish from his team this year. He just sees focus on the present and what the Pioneers need to do to be their best in 2023.
"They've said, 'It's just time to work,'" said Haymore after Monday's practice at Millbrook. "They all trust what [the coaches are] talking about. They know it's going to make them better. They know they're going to have to outwork people. They're talented, but talent is not going to win games alone. They need to go work every day."
Millbrook senior running back Tyson Mallory said the team feels more connected than at this time last year, and that's showing up on the field.
"There's a lot of people pushing each other," Mallory said. "It's a great atmosphere to get better in."
As always, the Pioneers held their three first days of practice in Boyce at the Powhatan School. Outside of one session where the air conditioning went out and it was 85 degrees in the gym after a storm forced them indoors, Haymore said it went well.
"Today, it felt like we had the AC on all day," said Haymore of practicing outside on Monday.
Millbrook still went through grueling work on Monday, but Haymore said this veteran team can handle whatever is asked of them. The Pioneers — who have 35 players practicing with the varsity — have six returning starters on both offense and defense and feature five players who earned All-Class 4 Northwestern District honors.
Senior defensive end and tight end Cole Purdy said the Pioneers are bonding over the intensity of their practices.
"The conditioning I think has definitely been a step up from last year, and that brings us together," Purdy said. "We're just pushing each other to be the best we can and not giving up mentally."
Another thing that has the Pioneers feeling better about themselves now compared to this time last year is their familiarity with the single-wing offense, which was brand new to the team last year. Haymore said the win against Handley that improved the Pioneers to 3-4 last year had the Pioneers truly buying into the potential of the single wing.
Mallory earned Second Team All-District honors in the formation last year after leading the area in rushing yards (1,447), recording 14 touchdowns and averaging 6.9 yards per carry on 210 attempts. He helped the Pioneers average 219.9 yards per game on the ground, the best mark in the area.
"I think we know it a lot better this year," Mallory said. "We learned it well last year. We were able to operate and win games. But I think this year, it should go even smoother."
"Since this is the second year we're running it, we've learned the nooks and crannies to it a little more," said Purdy, who was an honorable mention All-District selection as a tight end last year.
Millbrook no longer has Detric Brown — now at NCAA Division III Randolph-Macon College — to help run the offense, but Haymore feels good about his two main potential options to replace Brown at quarterback. Senior Jonah Mihill and junior Kyler Jackson are competing for time.
In addition to Purdy — also a first team All-District defensive end — and Mallory, other returning Millbrook All-District selections are senior linebacker Cohen Creswell (First Team) and Honorable Mention picks Ezra Doyle-Naegeli (junior) at defensive end and senior Ryan Hecker at wing back. Mallory was also an Honorable Mention punter.
They're part of a strong group of leaders that has Haymore excited.
"They just want to work," Haymore said. "What they went through in camp and what they just went through there on that field [on Monday], that separates humans right there. That's a tough three, four days they just went through."
Millbrook will play Riverside (away on Aug. 10) and Broad Run (home on Aug. 17) in its two scrimmages. The Pioneers will open their season on a Saturday, traveling to Harrisonburg on Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.