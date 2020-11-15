The tradition continues.
On Wednesday, Logan "Yogie" Hartigan became the third Hartigan brother to sign with an NCAA Division I college baseball team, doing so with George Mason University in Fairfax.
A Millbrook outfielder like his brothers Ryan (class of 2015, signed with the University of Virginia) and Conor (class of 2017, now a senior at James Madison University), Logan will receive a partial scholarship from the Patriots of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
In a phone interview on Friday, Hartigan said it's been a dream of his for a long time to play college baseball. Now a senior, Hartigan last played for Millbrook as a sophomore, when he hit .375 (30 of 80), drove in 22 runs, ranked third in the area with 27 runs and ranked second with 14 steals.
"It's awesome," said Hartigan, a Second Team Region 4C and First Team Class 4 Northwestern District selection in 2018. "I've been praying to be playing at the Division I level since I would say 8 years old. Both of my brothers were fortunate enough to do it. We're a blessed family, I guess."
Hartigan also had the good fortune of not having to worry about his college plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his verbal commitment to the Patriots in August of 2019. Though there were a lot of travel ball opportunities this summer, NCAA coaches weren't allowed to conduct in-person recruiting due to COVID-19 extensions to the recruiting dead period.
"My parents are always telling me it was a blessing from God that I committed so early," said Hartigan, whose father began calling him "Yogie" at a young age, with the nickname beginning to stick in third grade. "This summer, a lot of good talent was going to waste, because a lot of coaches couldn't come out and see players."
Hartigan was first contacted in the July of 2019 after members of the George Mason staff saw Hartigan at a Perfect Game tournament in Georgia. One of the coaches — pitching coach and 11-year Major Leaguer Shawn Camp — had recently been hired by the Patriots and already knew Hartigan from the Stars Baseball Showcase travel team in Manassas, where Camp was previously a coach.
George Mason contacted Hartigan a couple of days after the tournament, and less than a week later, the Patriots offered Hartigan a scholarship.
Later that summer, George Mason asked Hartigan to visit the campus. Due to NCAA rules, the Patriots couldn't give him an in-person tour, so assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Pugh gave him a phone tour. Hartigan described it as "torture" because the connection wasn't great, but he got to walk around the baseball field and athletic buildings.
In the end, he felt going to George Mason was an opportunity he couldn't pass up. Hartigan also discussed scholarships with Western Carolina and Dayton.
"The money [for tuition] was really good," said Hartigan, who will study computer science. "I've got to help out my parents the best way I can.
"George Mason was a perfect fit. I'm going to play hopefully."
The Patriots are led by 40-year-head coach Bill Brown. Brown has a record of 1,046-994-7, but after going 29-27 (16-8 A-10) in 2018, George Mason went 19-35 (5-19 A-10) in 2019 and 1-14 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
"I think we're going to turn the program around," Hartigan said. "My [recruiting] class is very good. We've got some kids, some dudes, coming in."
