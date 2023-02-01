WINCHESTER — It’s been a remarkable four years for Millbrook senior Nick Hayden since taking up competitive running, and now he has the chance to create another memorable four-year run.
The track & field and cross country standout signed to compete for NCAA Division I Columbia University of New York City and the Ivy League on Wednesday in front of a crowd of about 60 people in the Millbrook High School auditorium.
Hayden joined the Pioneers’ cross country team in the summer of 2019 when his father requested that he take on a sport after the family’s move from Cleveland.
After a solid freshman year, Hayden turned into a star on the trails and on the track his sophomore year. He’s currently the defending Class 4 state champion and school record holder in the 800 meters in track (1 minute, 53.79 seconds), and in the fall Hayden earned his first All-State cross country medal and set a school record for 3.1 miles (15:24.79) en route to winning his second straight Class 4 Northwestern District cross country title.
“I’ve come so far in these four years,” said Hayden, who gets to continue wearing blue and white with the Lions. “It’s kind of crazy looking back. It gives me goosebumps. If you had told me freshman, sophomore, even early junior year that I was going to become a state champion and be able to not only run in college, but Division I and in the Ivy League ... it’s kind of crazy. Sometimes, I can’t believe it.
“A lot of early mornings, a lot of hard work. What I’ve learned from this is that anything is possible.”
Hayden took the first steps toward making Division I running a reality shortly after winning the 800 state title in June. Hayden — who has a 4.19 GPA — identified some schools that he thought would be a good fit for him athletically and academically and emailed his times and how he felt he could help. Hayden also ran the area’s fastest 1,600 time last year of 4:18.60 and won the district championship, and he ran a 49.5-second anchor leg in the 4x400 at the state meet.
After about two weeks, Columbia assistant coach Cole Hester called Hayden and invited him to a weekend campus visit in mid-September. Hayden — who was also in discussions with Virginia Tech and the U.S. Naval Academy — said that trip made him realize that Columbia was where he wanted to be.
“I loved it,” Hayden said. “The team was so awesome. I fit in really, really well. I knew I wanted to be very good running-wise and have fast times, but I also wanted to set myself up for a good career. Those [athletes] up there were just so impressive in every aspect of their life. I wanted to surround myself with people I want to be like. They’re super successful and super gifted, and I think that’s going to make me a better person, a better runner and better at my career.”
Hayden said he initially thought he would study engineering in college before he started emailing schools, but now he’s more interested in economics and finance. He’s excited about Columbia’s reputation both nationally and internationally in those areas. Hayden is particularly interested in quantitative finance because of the significant use of math involved with analyzing finance.
As a team, Columbia placed fifth at the Ivy League indoor meet and sixth at the Ivy outdoor meet in track last year. But, the Lions won the 4x800 relay at both championships. It was the fourth straight year and ninth time in 12 years Columbia won that event at the Ivy outdoor championships, and Hayden would love to try and continue his 800 success as a member of that relay someday.
Hayden will run cross country but he figures his main contributions will come in track. The Lions are led by in both cross country and track by ninth-year head coach Daniel Ireland, a Virginia native from Woodbridge who has also been a head coach for 12 years at Yale and three at LaSalle and served seven years as an assistant at Georgetown. He’s coached 66 Ivy champions, 96 NCAA qualifiers and 19 All-Americans. Columbia was seventh at the Ivy cross country meet last year.
Hayden was told by the coaches to let them know by mid-October if the Lions were his top choice, and after doing more research he told them in early October that he wanted to enroll. The Ivy League doesn’t offer athletic scholarships, so at that point Hayden had to wait to see if he would be accepted as a student. Columbia told him to keep doing what he was doing in the classroom, and Hayden was officially accepted in December.
Jamie McCarty arrived at Millbrook when Hayden was a sophomore, and his development as a runner has impressed him greatly.
“Obviously, standing here now, [choosing to run cross country and track as a freshman] is probably the best choice he’s ever made, and obviously, going to Columbia is a pretty good choice, too,” McCarty said. “He’s just worked hard all the time to get better. He’s just committed to learning and growing. It’s impressive, some of the things he’s done. You can’t ask for anything more from him as a leader and one of your best athletes.”
