WINCHESTER — After setting up three outside hitters who are currently playing NCAA Division I beach volleyball in her previous years at Millbrook, Pioneers senior Madison Koeller is now set to join the Division I ranks herself.
The 6-foot Koeller signed to play indoor volleyball with Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., in a ceremony at Millbrook on Friday. The Bulldogs are in their first year in the America East Conference and finished the regular season 19-11 overall and 6-4 in league play.
“To be able to play at any level for college is incredible,” Koeller said. “Having the chance and opportunity to play D-I, I’m so blessed. I’m so excited to start my journey.”
She’ll enter Bryant with a decorated résumé. Koeller repeated as the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year this season and was announced as the Region 4C Player of the Year earlier on Friday. She’s a lock to earn Class 4 All-State honors for the second straight year (she was Second Team last year).
She got those honors because she excels in several areas, but there aren’t many in her class when it comes to the facet of her game she does best.
Koeller compiled an incredible 2,088 assists at Millbrook even though she did not participate in the spring 2021 season when she was a sophomore and shared setting duties as a freshman. Koeller had 850 (an average of 35.4 per match) this season after recording 900 (averaging 34.6 per match) last year when she was The Winchester Star Player of the Year.
Koeller — who plays club volleyball for Virginia Elite in Alexandria — said Bryant expressed interest in her after seeing her play at a tournament in Washington, D.C., in the middle of her junior season. The Bulldogs eventually invited Koeller to campus in the spring.
“All the girls when I went on my official visit were super nice,” Koeller said. “The community there was really inviting, and the coaches and staff were really nice. The community they have there made a big impact on me.”
Bryant is led by 27th-year head coach Theresa Garlacy, who has guided the Bulldogs to 20-plus wins in each of the squad’s last three full seasons and can do it for the fourth time in a row with an America East semifinal win on Saturday. Garlacy led Bryant to the 2018 NCAA Tournament when the Bulldogs were in the Northeast Conference.
“Seeing them thrive is pushing me to want to go and be part of that program,” said Koeller, who also had 59 blocks, 88 aces, 92 kills and 184 digs this year.
Koeller said she was offered a spot at Bryant on her official visit. After taking some time to decide, she committed.
Koeller said she will likely study sports psychology at Bryant.
“They have great academics,” Koeller said.
Koeller will follow her older sister Abigail as a college volleyball player. An outside hitter, Abigail was a senior at NCAA Division II Slippery Rock University this fall.
Koeller played with the Johnson sisters Tori (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) and Skylar (Long Beach State) when she was a freshman, and Madelyn White (Central Arkansas) as both a freshman and a junior.
They’re just three of the players who have enjoyed a Koeller set over the years. Her teammates who were interviewed after matches this year would quickly praise Koeller’s setting skills without even being asked about them.
Koeller said it meant a lot to see so many people attend Friday’s ceremony, including the Millbrook football team.
“The support I have is incredible,” Koeller said.
It’s easy to rally around someone like Koeller.
“Madison’s worked hard for everything,” Pioneers coach Carla Milton said. “She’s really put her heart and soul into upping her game every season, putting herself in the best situation for travel to get the experience of college teams looking at her and giving her offers.
“I’m very happy for her that she’s going to continue her playing career and go on to be a really good student-athlete.”
