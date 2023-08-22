WINCHESTER — For many years, Cole Purdy — who currently measures 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds — has stood out because of his size.
That body type and his skills helped the defensive end and tight end become the only freshman selected to Millbrook’s varsity team in the abbreviated spring 2021 COVID season.
After missing all but two games in his sophomore year, the part of Purdy’s game that took a little longer to develop is now helping get even more out of his superior physical traits.
“When I was growing up, I was always a lot bigger than people, but I didn’t necessarily have the drive that I do now,” Purdy said. “I give a lot of credit to my sister for the motivation she’s given me, to push me and know my full strength and know how far I can really go.”
Purdy’s older sister is Sarah, a 2020 Millbrook graduate who recently completed her junior track season as a hurdler at Mount St. Mary’s University.
“He had good fundamentals as a ninth-grader, and I felt like his drive and size was going to become even more [impressive],” Millbrook head coach Josh Haymore said. “Knowing his sister, I knew he was going to be a competitor before it was over with. Either he was going to be a competitor, or she was going to whoop it into him.”
Cole’s improved determination is one of the reasons why several colleges are also hoping to add him to the NCAA Division I athletic ranks. Purdy has made recruiting trips to James Madison and Elon and also had numerous conversations with Cornell and the Virginia Military Institute. Purdy also went to camps at Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Old Dominion this summer.
As a junior, Purdy had 44 tackles (a team-high 10 for a loss), a team-high five sacks, and three pass breakups to earn Second Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District honors. Purdy has a 4.0 GPA, and his top lifting marks this year are 340 pounds for the bench press (tied for the best on the team), 500 for the squat (tops on the squad) and 255 for the hang clean.
“He has really long arms and a large wingspan,” Haymore said. “He went to Tech and they were like, ‘We love him. If we had [more] scholarships, we would [offer].’
“[At Milbrook], we love the way his feet move. He could play inside tackle for us at any given time. He’s got great hands. His arms are freakishly long, and he’s got a motor on him that’s really good. Colleges love all that stuff. It’s going to be fun to watch him this year.”
One reason why Purdy gravitated toward defensive end was because of his favorite player, J.J. Watt. The end was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year in his 12 NFL seasons.
“Watching him growing up gave me a lot of motivation, because he never stopped,” Purdy said. “I thought if I could put together my athleticism and strength, [defensive end] would be a very good spot for me.”
Purdy’s freshman year with Millbrook showed him just how hard he needed to work to be successful. Purdy never really got to show what he could do as a sophomore, though. In the second quarter of Millbrook’s second game against Loudoun County in 2021, Purdy was running after the quarterback and he felt a pop.
Purdy left the game but felt good enough to return in the third quarter. After the game, however, he realized something was wrong. It turns out he fractured the fifth metatarsal in one of his feet, which required the insertion of a steel rod into his body. Purdy wore a boot and used crutches for the next 10 weeks.
Purdy was frustrated by the situation, but he didn’t let it get him down. Haymore said Purdy spent every day with the football team until the season’s conclusion, and cheered them on.
“It sucked going out that way,” Purdy said. “But it really challenged me mentally to either sit down and slack off, or get to work as fast as I can and be the best I can for my junior season.”
Purdy was able to play JV basketball and baseball for Millbrook that year before focusing on football again. He got significant playing time for the varsity baseball team after the end of the JV season, hitting a memorable two-run single off James Wood star pitcher Nick Bell to give the Pioneers a 6-4 win in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship game.
“Each sport gives something to your athletic ability in a different way,” Purdy said. “For example, you jump a lot in basketball, and that helps you be explosive in football. The hand-eye coordination you need in baseball helps with football.”
The Pioneers also count on Purdy’s physical blocking at tight end. The 2022 season was Millbrook’s first using the single-wing offense, and Purdy worked hard on his conditioning prior to his junior year to help the Pioneers thrive in their transition. Millbrook wound up averaging an area-best 219.9 yards per game on the ground, 22.2 yards per game more than Clarke County’s vaunted single-wing attack.
“Coach was preaching to us how tough we were going to be, and I really took that to heart,” said Purdy, who was Honorable Mention All-District selection at tight end.
Haymore thought Purdy was consistent on both sides of the ball throughout the season, and played his best against two of the better teams on the schedule.
Against Region 4C finalist Loudoun County in Week 2 of the regular season, Purdy had two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery against what Haymore felt was the toughest offensive line the Pioneers faced. In the Region 4C quarterfinals against Tuscarora, the Huskies entered the contest with a 9-1 record, but Millbrook won 14-13. Purdy had four tackles and batted two passes away.
“He really took a liking to that [spot]light of the playoffs,” said Haymore. “He was in the backfield a lot.”
Haymore thinks Purdy has a lot more that he can show the opposition, and colleges, this year.
“I told the Elon coaches [in late July] that he was really a sophomore last year mentally, because he didn’t have those reps a junior should have,” Haymore said. “That was his first full season. I expect him to play well on both sides of the ball, and I expect him to be a leader, too.”
Purdy’s fitness is better than ever, too, and he can’t wait to see the results.
“I think the conditioning was harder this summer, which I really appreciate looking back,” Purdy said. “I’m hoping this year to really disrupt people.”
