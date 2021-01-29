WINCHESTER — If you see Lynn Miller today, be sure to ... never mind. You won’t see him today because, after 49 years of service to the city of Winchester, Miller has quietly slipped into retirement.
This is actually the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department director’s second attempt at retirement.
“We’ll see how it goes this time,” the 73-year-old said on Thursday, his final day as a city employee.
Miller, never one to brag or seek attention, had secretly hoped to ride off into the sunset with little to no fanfare, but that wasn’t in the cards. City Manager Dan Hoffman spilled the beans about his departure at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
“His dedication to public service is something to be honored and admired, and he will be greatly missed,” Hoffman said. “Folks like Lynn Miller are rare, especially these days.”
Exits and entrances
As a boy growing up in Winchester, Miller dreamed of becoming a professional firefighter. In 1962, he signed on as a volunteer with the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department while still a student at Handley High School.
At that time, Miller didn’t see much chance of being hired full-time by the department, so he moved to Arlington and enrolled at the Columbia Technical Institute School of Technology to learn how to become a draftsman. In his spare time, he served Fairfax County as a volunteer firefighter.
Miller cooled to the idea of living in a metropolitan area after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Even though the assassination occurred in Memphis, Tennessee, the shock wave reverberated throughout the nation and sparked riots from coast to coast. Some of the violent protests took part in the Washington, D.C., area, and Miller, as an emergency services volunteer, found himself in the middle of the chaos.
It made him realize how much he missed the relative calm of his hometown of Winchester.
“I had one more semester left of school, so I finished and decided I was going to come back here to work in the private sector,” Miller said. “But being a draftsman and designer didn’t really fulfill my need to help people.”
In July 1971, Miller finally realized his childhood dream by being hired as a professional firefighter for the city of Winchester.
“I was fortunate enough to stay there for 34 years,” he said.
During that time, Miller rose through the ranks, becoming captain in August 1976 and chief of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department in October 1980.
He also started a family with his wife, Linda. Their adult daughter, Jennifer Miller, still lives in the Winchester area.
By Sept. 30, 2005, Miller figured he had accomplished everything he had set out to do as fire chief, so he retired.
Once more unto the breach
Just a few days later, in October 2005, the recently retired Miller was volunteering with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to help with storm cleanup in Louisiana during what had become the most active Atlantic hurricane season in history.
That’s when then-City Manager Edwin C. Daley called and asked Miller if he would consider coming back to serve as Winchester’s emergency services coordinator.
Miller said yes, ending his retirement after just 17 days.
“I did it on a part-time basis,” he said about the new position. “Part-time turned into somewhat full-time.”
Before he knew it, a decade had passed. Then came another phone call from another city manager.
“Eden Freeman, who was the city manager at that point, asked me to go to Parks and Rec for 90 days until they got a new director,” Miller said.
Jennifer Jones had resigned as director of Winchester’s Parks and Recreation Department on May 25, 2015. Miller agreed to fill in as interim director long enough for the city to hire a permanent replacement.
“I didn’t have any background in Parks and Rec, but I knew something about budgets, so I guess that had some bearing on it,” Miller said. “It’s a business, just like the fire department was a business.”
Winchester was delighted with Miller’s performance and, later that year, asked him to stay on permanently. He eagerly said yes.
“I found it to be extremely rewarding working directly with the public,” he said.
Miller pulled double duty for the next few years, serving full-time as parks director and part-time as emergency services coordinator. He was finally able to scale back his work commitments in April 2019 when Winchester hired Scott Kensinger to serve as the city’s first full-time emergency management coordinator.
With his reduced workload, Miller may have assumed that life would become a lot less hectic. Instead, he was about to face the biggest challenge of his professional life.
Talking isn’t doing
In March 2020, the coronavirus brought most of the world to a standstill. COVID-19 is spread person to person, so the best way to ward off the virus is by keeping people separated as much as possible.
For the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, that meant closing down its facilities. It was the safest thing to do.
Within a few months, thanks to social distancing, stringent cleaning protocols and strategic facility management, Miller and his staff were able to re-open several park amenities for the community’s use.
“What we could provide, we wanted to provide,” Miller said. “I’m of the opinion, and I think the staff would agree, that the ability to provide that type of programming to the community during COVID helps people divert their minds [from the pandemic]. ... It’s essential for people to be able to relax and diversify.”
During the first months of the pandemic, local residents could only stroll through the city’s parks because the playgrounds and athletic facilities within were closed due to health concerns. As the state’s COVID restrictions eased, more amenities and activities became available, but there are still things like the weight room in Jim Barnett Park’s War Memorial Building that remain off-limits.
“I’m very pleased to say we have no record at all of becoming a hot spot for COVID, and that was the goal,” Miller said.
Now it will be up to the next Parks and Recreation director to determine when and how the department’s facilities will fully re-open to the public.
Faithful friends are hard to find
It won’t be easy replacing Miller, but the city has to try. Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons said his position has already been advertised, and the city is conducting a national search for his replacement.
As for Miller, he isn’t quite sure what the future will bring, but he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family and enjoying the retirement home in Deltaville he bought with his wife 28 years ago.
“I’ll catch a fish in between, I hope,” Miller said.
One thing he won’t be doing is patting himself on the back for a job well done. Miller is loathe to accept praise for his many accomplishments, preferring instead to deflect credit to the people who have worked with and for him over the past half-century.
“The community has given me far more than I’ll ever be able to give it,” he said on Thursday. “I’ve told our staff here, particularly over the past two or three days, it’s not me. They’re the ones that do it; they are where the rubber meets the road. This place will operate without me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.