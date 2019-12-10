Millwood gets into the holiday mood

Millwood neighbors gathered at the Burwell-Morgan Mill on Sunday evening to enjoy cocoa and cookies, sing carols, and welcome Santa Claus, who handed out small gifts to the children and lit the community Christmas tree, too. The event was hosted for the third year by the Millwood Community Association.

 Provided by Clarke County

