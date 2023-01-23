Virginia Department of Transportation engineers will present results of its recent Millwood traffic study at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh Baptist Church at 1983 Millwood Road in Clarke County. The presentation is open to the public.
VDOT conducted the study after some residents expressed concerns to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors regarding traffic volume, short sight distances and speeding in the village, primarily along Millwood Road (Rt. 723) and Bishop Meade Road (Rt. 255).
Questions about the upcoming presentation may be directed to County Administrator Chris Boies at 540-955-5100 or cboies@clarkecounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.