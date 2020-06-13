WINCHESTER — A Ward 4 resident who recently retired from NASA is challenging Republican John Willingham’s bid for a fourth four-year term on City Council.
Phillip Milstead, 72, entered the race this week as a Democrat. His arrival means every available council seat will be contested in the Nov. 3 general election.
Milstead has never held government office, but has served on several public and private boards, including the Loudoun County Transportation Commission and a recently completed stint as vice chairman of the Winchester Electoral Board.
“I believe in helping out the community where I live,” said Milstead, an Alabama native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate who moved to Winchester from Sterling eight years ago. “Before I retired, I started looking for a place to live. I knew that Winchester was my future.”
During his time with NASA, Milstead was instrumental in preparing budget and space aeronautics reports for the president of the United States, and led the management team for one of the world’s largest supercomputers. Prior to joining NASA, he was a consultant with The MITRE Corp. and numerous private companies, and designed system software for UNIVAC, a now-defunct company that created the world’s first computer designed for business applications.
Milstead said he decided to run for City Council in order to address deficiencies in Ward 4, the southern portion of Winchester bisected by Valley Avenue.
“It’s time for change,” he said on Friday. “I looked at who has the office now and I think I can do a better job.”
Milstead said his priorities include bringing a full-service grocery store to Ward 4, enhancing the appearance of the Valley Avenue corridor, bolstering public transportation options in southern Winchester, and attracting commercial and retail businesses to create more jobs.
“We have property in Ward 4 that can be developed,” he said. “Some of it is used, but it’s underused; some of it is totally undeveloped. Maybe we can find ways of helping that along.”
In addition to Milstead’s bid to unseat Willingham, Winchester voters will decide the following City Council races at the polls this fall:
Mayor — Republican Danielle Bostick is challenging incumbent Democrat David Smith, who is seeking his second four-year term.
Ward 1 — Incumbent Republican Les Veach, who is seeking his fourth four-year term, is being challenged by Democrat Richard Bell.
Ward 2 — Republican Tim Mondell is challenging incumbent Democrat John Hill, who is seeking his fourth four-year term.
Ward 3 — Incumbent Republican Corey Sullivan, who is seeking his second four-year term, is being challenged by Democrat Ryan Hall.
Currently, Democrats hold a 5-4 majority on the nine-member City Council.
For more information about the Nov. 3 general election in Winchester, visit winchesterva.gov/vote.
(1) comment
Phil Milstead is the smartest and most politically astute person I ever met. He’s an avid reader, and writer and for several years, wrote a weekly newsletter for the local democrats. The democrats are fortunate to have Phil running for office.
