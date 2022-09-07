WINCHESTER — Following more than five years of legal wrangling, a wrongful death lawsuit filed over the death of D'Londre Minifield during a police pursuit is about to go to trial.
Minifield was a 20-year-old Winchester native who died on Feb. 28, 2016, following a foot chase involving eight Winchester Police Department officers. A Virginia State Police investigation determined Minifield shot himself in the head while climbing a chain-link fence, but his family contends he was killed by Officer Stephanie Sills and that she and other police officers planted a gun at the scene.
The circumstances that led to Minifield's death began shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2016, with a fight reportedly involving a man named Joshua Alexander Brown in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.
Minutes later, Winchester Police Detective Marti Ivins — then a patrol officer using her maiden name of Marti Harvey — and Officer Anna Marie Shelton spotted Joshua Brown’s brother, Devon Irwin Brown, walking on Wilson Boulevard with Minifield.
Devon Brown complied with Ivins’ and Shelton’s commands to stop, but Minifield ran away. The lawsuit states Ivins, Shelton and officers Michael T. Brunson, Andrea Enke, Christopher Eric Ivins, Sgt. Brian King, Travis “T.J.” Medina and Stephanie Nan Sills chased Minifield.
The brief pursuit ended at 4:15 p.m. behind Grace Community Church, 2333 Roosevelt Blvd., where Christopher Ivins and Sills reportedly cornered Minifield.
Christopher Ivins later told Virginia State Police investigators that Minifield stumbled near a snowbank about 15 yards away from the officer and was laying on his stomach. Christopher Ivins said he repeatedly screamed at Minifield to show his hands, which were under his body, but Minifield refused. Sills, who was on Christopher Ivins’ left, then fired her Taser and the prongs hit Minifield's dreadlocks, Christopher Ivins recounted.
At that point, Christopher Ivins said he saw a .38-caliber pistol in Minifield's right hand. A Virginia State Police report states the officer yelled "Gun!" when he "heard a pop and saw the subject's head jar. ... It was after they rolled the subject over that he (Christopher Ivins) observed a firearm which was described as a black, snub-nosed revolver.”
The handgun had been reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Frederick County on Nov. 15, 2015, according to the State Police report.
In May 2016, the Virginia State Police cleared the Winchester Police Department and its officers of any wrongdoing and concluded that Minifield's death was a suicide. Marc Abrams, who was Winchester's commonwealth's attorney at the time, said no charges would be filed against the officers involved in the shooting.
On April 30, 2017, Minifield's mother, Jacqueline Minifield, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia against 15 Winchester Police Department officers and then-Chief Kevin Sanzenbacher, as well as the city of Winchester. The suit, which was later amended to include additional defendants including the 11 Virginia State Police troopers who investigated the shooting, listed 14 separate claims alleging D'Londre Minifield's civil rights were violated, he was mistreated by Winchester Police Department officers and there was an attempt by city police and administrators to plant a stolen gun at the scene and cover up the truth about the shooting.
Since the initial filing, a total of 276 motions, hearings and court orders have steadily but significantly reduced the original scope of the lawsuit and dismissed all but one defendant, Sills, from the case.
Michael F. Urbanski, chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, has stated there are no facts to substantiate Jacqueline Minifield's allegations of willful murder, excessive use of force and a subsequent widespread coverup, and there is nothing to indicate that anyone fired a gun on Feb. 28, 2016, other than D'Londre Minifield.
"(T)here is no evidence, direct or circumstantial, that could lead a reasonable jury to conclude that Stephanie Sills, as opposed to D'Londre Minifield, a police officer other than Sills in the vicinity, or some other person, fired the shot that killed D’Londre Minifield," Urbanski wrote in his most recent opinion, issued on Aug. 12.
As a result, the only claim remaining in Jacqueline Minifield's lawsuit against Sills accuses police of moving D'Londre Minifield's body after the shooting. Winchester police have stated, and Virginia State Police investigators confirmed, that the victim was laying on the ground when he pulled out the revolver and shot himself once in the head. Jacqueline Minifield contends her son was climbing a chain-link fence when he was shot by police and that three witnesses saw officers pull his body from the fence and lay it on the ground.
"Taking the evidence in the light most favorable to the plaintiff, the conflicting stories on the location of D’Londre Minifield’s body, whether it was on the fence versus on the ground, support a plausible claim that the police misled the public on details surrounding D’Londre Minifield’s death," Urbanski wrote on Aug. 12.
Whether D'Londre Minifield's body was moved immediately following the shooting, and whether Sills was involved in that alleged act, will be the only issues argued at the civil trial slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg.
If the jury rules in Jacqueline Minifield's favor at the end of the five- to seven-day trial, Urbanski will determine the amount of damages due to her.
