HARRISONBURG — After five days of testimony, a federal jury in Harrisonburg is in the process of deciding if the 2016 shooting death of D’Londre Minifield was a suicide or a police shooting covered up by the Winchester Police Department.
The nine-member jury — a tenth juror who was seated on Monday has been excused due to illness — is tasked with deciding whether the civil rights of Minifield’s mother, Jacqueline Minifield, were violated because police refused to divulge the identity of the person who she alleges shot her son, making it impossible for her to sue that person for wrongful death.
The defense claims there was no police shooting of the 20-year-old Minifield, so there could be no conspiracy.
For a moment this morning, it looked like the case would never reach the jury. Defense attorney John McGavin moved to dismiss the lawsuit because he said the plaintiff, represented by attorney Christopher Brown, produced no evidence to support the conspiracy claim or to show that anyone other than D’Londre Minifield pulled the trigger.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia Chief Judge Michael F. Urbanski contemplated the motion for several minutes before saying he has considered dismissing the lawsuit numerous times since it was filed on April 30, 2017, because the plaintiff’s case is “founded on conjecture and speculation.”
Urbanski said there has been no clear evidence of an illicit shooting and conspiracy even though Brown, in his legal motions and comments in court, has repeatedly said a member of the Winchester Police Department killed D’Londre Minifield and that his or her colleagues helped to stage the scene to make it look like a suicide.
”Council for the plaintiff wants to argue … speculative assertions in front of the jury that are not found in any evidence,” Urbanski said. “I am concerned about sending this case to a jury.”
Urbanski decided he would let jurors deliberate and reach a verdict, but reserved the right to rule on McGavin’s motion at a later time. That sets up the possibility of the judge nullifying the jury’s verdict if it rules in favor of Jacqueline Minifield.
If the jury sides with the plaintiff, and if Urbanski allows the verdict to stand, the panel will also be tasked with determining how much in punitive and compensatory damages should be paid to Jacqueline Minifield.
D’Londre Minifield died on Feb. 28, 2016, at the conclusion of a foot pursuit involving several Winchester police officers.
The Winchester Police Department has said Minifield tripped on a snowbank and, rather than be taken into custody, shot himself in the head with a stolen revolver he had been carrying.
Jacqueline Minifield contends her son was shot by a police officer while climbing a fence and that police pulled his body from the fence and planted a stolen gun on the scene in order to make his death look like a suicide.
Ever since the lawsuit was filed more than five years ago, it has been significantly downsized by Urbanski over the course of dozens of motions and hearings. It started as a multi-count wrongful death lawsuit that named the city of Winchester, former police chief Kevin Sanzenbacher, former city manager Eden Freeman and 33 Winchester Police Department, Virginia State Police and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office employees as defendants. It now includes just a single conspiracy count, and the lone remaining defendant is Winchester Police Officer Stephanie Sills.
This story will be updated as needed on winchesterstar.com, and a full report of will be in Monday’s print and online editions of The Winchester Star.
