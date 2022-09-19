HARRISONBURG — A lawsuit filed on April 30, 2017, over the shooting death of Winchester native D’Londre Minifield went to trial Monday in U.S. District Court with a possible motive for why the 20-year-old would have killed himself rather than be taken into custody.
John McGavin, who is defending Winchester Police Officer Stephanie Sills in the civil rights case filed by Minifield’s mother, Jacqueline Minifield of Winchester, said D’Londre Minifield took his own life because a 25-year prison term was hanging over his head from a previous robbery, malicious wounding and conspiracy conviction in Hanover.
“The fact that he was facing substantial comeback time is relevant to the defense,” McGavin said.
In 2012, when Minifield was 16, he pleaded guilty in Hanover Circuit Court and was sentenced as a juvenile to 25 years in prison. All of that time was suspended, but if he broke another law in the future, some or all of the sentence could be imposed and he would end up behind bars.
Four years later, on Feb. 28, 2016, Minifield ran after Winchester Police Department officers stopped him for questioning regarding a reported fight on Roosevelt Boulevard. Following a brief foot pursuit that ended in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard, Minifield died from a gunshot to the back of the head.
According to McGavin, Minifield was carrying assorted drugs, including cocaine, and a .38-caliber revolver that had been reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Frederick County. Minifield decided to use the gun on himself rather than go to prison, McGavin argued.
But Jacqueline Minifield and her attorney, Christopher Brown, don’t believe that story. They claim D’Londre Minifield was killed by a Winchester police officer whose colleagues quickly covered up the crime by moving his body and planting the gun and drugs at the scene.
“The story’s not true,” Brown told the 10-member jury of six women and four men, all of whom are white. “We know that’s not what happened.”
According to Brown, rookie police officer Stephanie Sills and her training officer, Christopher Ivins, chased Minifield, who was Black, through the Orchardcrest Apartments complex on Wilson Boulevard.
Minifield eventually came to a chainlink fence near Grace Community Church at 2333 Wilson Blvd. and started climbing it to escape police.
One of the officers — Brown claims it was Sills — shot Minifield as he reached the top of the fence.
“Four to six officers ran up to him immediately and were struggling to pull him off the fence,” Brown said, noting that three women who are slated to testify later this week claim to have seen police moving Minifield’s body.
Once Minifield was on the ground, Brown testified, Sills or another officer pulled out a stolen .38-caliber she or he had been secretly carrying and fired another round through the existing wound in Minifield’s head. Investigators with the Virginia State Police found the bullet from the revolver a short distance away.
Former Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kristin Bradford testified on Monday the incident with Minifield began when she saw a fight involving several men near her residence, which she reported to the Winchester Police Department.
When officers pulled up to the scene, the men involved in the fight scattered, Bradford said.
Anna Marie Shelton, who now works for the Winchester Sheriff’s Office but was with the city police department in 2016, testified that a suspect from the fight, Joshua Alexander Brown, was reportedly carrying a gun. When she and her partner, Marti Harvey Ivins, saw Brown’s brother, Devon Brown, walking with another man in the vicinity of Roosevelt Boulevard, Shelton stopped to question them.
The man with Devon Brown turned out to be Minifield.
“He [Minifield] immediately put his hands in his pockets like he had a gun, hopped around and then started to run,” Shelton testified.
Shelton, Bradford and former Winchester Police Department officers Andrea Enke and Travis Medina all testified Monday they were on foot chasing Minifield when they heard a gunshot. Seconds later, when they reached the scene of the shooting behind Grace Community Church, all of them said they saw Minifield laying face down on the ground and Sills standing 15 to 20 feet away from him. None of them saw the actual shooting, though.
Winchester Police Officer Brian King rolled Minifield over and began administering CPR, the four witnesses said. The stolen revolver was found beneath his body.
Police contend that Minifield tripped on a snowbank and, while laying on the ground, decided he would rather kill himself than be captured. McGavin said Minifield’s blood and DNA were found on the gun’s exterior and in its barrel, and a medical examiner determined the muzzle of the gun was touching the back of his head when it was fired.
Brown counters that Sills reached for both her Glock service weapon and a Taser when Minifield started climbing the fence, and she used her gun rather than the Taser to stop him.
As soon as Minifield was shot, several nearby officers including King, Christopher Ivins and Michael Brunson — who died on Sept. 11, 2016, in an off-duty vehicle crash in West Virginia — pulled Minifield from the fence and staged the scene to look like a suicide.
Jacqueline Minifield’s lawsuit contends the other officers who subsequently arrived at the scene, as well as members of the Virginia State Police who investigated the shooting, joined in the conspiracy to cover up the truth.
In the five-plus years since Jacqueline Minifield’s original lawsuit was filed against a cadre of defendants, Michael F. Urbanski, chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, has significantly whittled the scope of the case. Urbanski has determined that no jury will ever be able to say for certain if someone other that Minifield fired the fatal shot, and all defendants in the case have been removed except for Sills.
The only issue left to be decided in this week’s trial is whether Sills and other law enforcement officers orchestrated a conspiracy to cover up Minifield’s murder.
The trial, which is expected to last at least through this week, resumes this morning at 9 a.m. with additional testimony, beginning with a 90-minute taped disposition from Marti Ivins that will be played for the jury.
