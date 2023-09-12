In 2004, Charlie Gardner moved to Brucetown Road in northeastern Frederick County to what he thought would be a relatively quiet area after a stint working in Arizona.
But the 58-year-old has noticed changes since Carmeuse Lime and Stone purchased an existing limestone quarry in Clear Brook in 2008, particularly over the past decade.
“I never expected them to destroy the quality of living that we have had in the past, where before it used to be peaceful and now it’s noisy,” Gardner said in an interview this week. “That’s the 24-hour noise from the rocks running down the conveyor belt, the crushers ... The trucks come out of there carrying dust. Multiple times you’ll see gravel all over the road or big chunks of limestone that you have to dodge.”
In recent years, numerous Clear Brook and Stephenson residents have voiced complaints about Carmeuse’s truck traffic on Brucetown Road and beyond, frequent blasting and bright lights at night from mining operations, and the company’s towering 150-foot tall debris stockpile visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11). They’ve also talked about cracks in their water wells and expressed concerns about the impact of mining on the water table.
So that makes the outcome of two matters coming before county officials this month significant for Gardener and his neighbors, as well as for Carmeuse.
At 7 p.m. today, the supervisors will hold a public hearing on two proposed revisions of the Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) — one (Scenario B) would designate an additional 566 acres for extractive mining in the Clear Brook area east of Interstate 81 near exit 323, where Carmeuse wants to open a new mine when its existing 60-acre mining operation near Clearbrook Park reaches the end of its lifespan in roughly eight to 15 years. The other version (Scenario A) designates that acreage for industrial/industrial mixed-use office instead.
The NELUP, which is part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, guides future development in northeastern Frederick County. It was last revised in 2010.
At tonight’s meeting following the hearing, the supervisors could make a decision on which NELUP version to adopt.
On Sept. 20, the Frederick County Planning Commission is slated to make a recommendation to the supervisors on whether to approve or deny Carmeuse’s application to rezone 391.87 acres from Rural Areas (RA) to extractive mining (EM) east of I-81. The land — north of Brucetown Road and Turkey Run and south of Woodbine Road — is in the NELUP expansion area for extractive mining, and it’s where Carmeuse wants to locate the new mine. Roughly 75 acres would be used for open quarry operations, while 315 acres would be designated for internal mining roads, berms and temporary stockpiles, according Logan Thompson, site operations manager at Carmeuse’s existing Clear Brook location.
Brenda Fristoe, a resident of Brucetown Road who is opposed to more mining, says tonight’s board meeting is crucial because if the supervisors adopt the version of the NELUP that expands mining opportunities, they would be compelled to approve Carmeuse’s rezoning application.
“They are going to have to accept the rezoning if they approve this. How could they not?” Fristoe said.
Even if the supervisors adopt the NELUP version that favors industrial uses north of Brucetown Road, they could still approve Carmeuse’s rezoning application following the Planning Commission’s recommendation.
The Planning Commission has already recommended the supervisors approve the NELUP version with more mining, and its members have argued that more mining would be less destructive than a potentially more industrial development.
While some residents oppose more mining, others support Carmeuse because they say the company adds to the county tax base and provides jobs — around 100.
If the rezoning is approved, a Carmeuse official has said mining wouldn’t begin north of Brucetown Road until the early-to-mid 2030s.
Carmeuse purchased the Clear Brook mining operations from O-N Minerals (Chemstone) in 2008, but mining has existed in that area as far back as the 1940s, according to Carmeuse officials.
In 2008, the Board of Supervisors approved a request from Carmeuse to rezone 400 acres for mining near the company’s Middletown quarry, despite opposition from some residents concerned about the environment and the loss of Civil War battlefield land.
Gardner and many of his neighbors in northeastern Frederick County maintain Carmeuse has not kept past promises regarding impact mitigation at its Clear Brook quarry, and they are concerned about what the future may hold.
“Look, these nasty berms that they built ... Now you have this Mount Clear Brook that everybody can see from (Interstate) 81 that is just hideous to look at — you know, the dust and dirt from windstorms that blow up from that thing,” he said.
He added that he is concerned because he does not know of any environmental and health impact studies that have been conducted at the Clear Brook quarry.
Gardner also speculated that Carmeuse would need to construct more berms if it opens a new quarry. “Can you imagine what that’s going to do to the real estate value? I mean, who wants to ride through berms to get back home?” he said.
But officials with Belgium-based Carmeuse say the company is committed to being a community partner and addressing citizen concerns.
Numerous proffers are part of the recent rezoning application, including a $1 million donation from Carmeuse to the county for safety and efficiency improvements at the intersection of Hopewell Road, Martinsburg Pike and Brucetown Road, if the application is approved. Carmeuse also would donate two parcels adjacent to that intersection and 30,000 tons of road aggregate, as well as $250,000 to nearby Stonewall Elementary School, $250,000 to Frederick County Parks and Recreation, $750,000 for the development of a trail system and $250,000 to Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue. The height of the debris stockpile also would be reduced.
“We have listened to concerns. We are here to say that, whatever the preconceived notions are of Carmeuse, we are putting our best foot forward with this proffer package. We understand that the quarry is bigger and more visible than it was in 1970, but there is a lot more to support in this region. This sets us up to do that,” Thompson said.
When asked about the stakes for Carmeuse regarding the outcome of the NELUP and the rezoning, Thompson stated the following in an email to The Winchester Star:
“Carmeuse will continue to operate the plant in Clearbrook for decades and decades to come. Nearly $200 million has been invested in this location over the last 10 years, mainly for the state of the art lime kilns and associated equipment, and we are not going to walk away from that.
However, if Scenario A is adopted, once we deplete the current owned and zoned chemical grade limestone reserves that supply our kilns (roughly 8-15 years depending on market conditions), we will have to truck in stone from another source — roughly 250 trucks per day, and this would come without any proffers or other mitigation.
The closest source of equivalent stone quality is our Middletown quarry, and the next would be Strasburg. This would mean more trucks through the town of Middletown, and more trucks through Clearbrook and on Brucetown Rd.
Additionally, we would continue to own our properties to the north, in the NELUP area, and advocate for the smart development of those parcels — because this land we own has something that almost no other place in the County has — access to chemical grade limestone reserves next to our existing operations. We don’t want to truck in stone, and we don’t think our neighbors in Clearbrook, nor the residents of Middletown want that either. Therefore, we urge the Board of Supervisors to adopt Scenario B.”
Many uses come from the limestone mined by Carmeuse, including pulp and paper, automotive, chemical components, iron, steel, agricultural and road aggregate. The limestone that’s mined takes about 2.7 billion years to form.
In June of 2020, Carmeuse and Frederick Water, which supplies water and sewer service to about 17,000 customers, entered into an agreement that allows the utility to withdraw as much water as needed from Carmeuse’s shuttered quarries. Thompson said recently that being able to do so puts the county in a good position, particularly in periods of drought. “What’s important to note here is it tripled the perpetual water storage capacities accessible by Frederick Water,” Thompson told Planning Commission members.
From 2016 to 2022, it’s estimated that Carmeuse’s development activities generated a cumulative $67.3 million (in nominal dollars) in direct economic impact in the county, according to a company document emailed to The Star.
Thompson has also noted that no trucks leave Carmeuse’s Clear Brook facility overloaded because they have to pass through a scale, and they go through a wash system before leaving. He added that Carmeuse is proactive in assisting in the clean up of spills that occur on the road.
But residents like Gardner are still gearing up to speak before the Board of Supervisors tonight. It won’t be his first time.
At a Planning Commission meeting in July in a gesture he described as symbolic, Gardner took out his wallet while standing in front of the group and said he and other residents would “pass the plate around” in an attempt to sway them in regard to Carmeuse.
“When our (water) wells dry up, who are we going to fight financially to say this is the quarry’s fault? We can’t afford that. We don’t have the corporate lawyers. We don’t have the millions of millions of dollars that they do,” Gardner told the commissioners.
Tonight’s meeting is being held at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. The Sept. 20 meeting will take place there as well at 7 p.m.
