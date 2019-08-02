WINCHESTER — The executive director of the Minnesota Children’s Museum in Rochester, Minn., has been selected to lead the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum.
According to a media release issued Tuesday evening by the downtown Winchester museum, Dawn Devine will begin her new job as executive director in mid-August, after moving to Winchester from Minnesota.
Devine succeeds Mary Braun, who left the museum on April 10 to accept the position of development director for the Baltimore Yearly Meeting, which is the regional association of the Quaker religion.
Diane Schnoor, lead educator at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, has been serving as interim executive director since Braun’s departure. According to the media release, she will transfer to the new position of associate director upon Devine’s arrival.
“I look forward to the new opportunities and possibilities for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum,” Schnoor said in the release. “We are a small museum with a huge impact, and it’s going to be a joy developing and expanding our programs with this creative and dedicated team.”
Jason Craig, chairman of the museum’s board of directors, said he is pleased that Devine is coming aboard.
“Her museum experience, approach toward play and passion for children will combine with a dynamic and wonderful team to cultivate learning for the families in our community for years to come,” Craig said in the release.
Devine began her career in pediatrics in inner-city Minneapolis, then lectured at various colleges for about a decade. She also served as a college dean before being invited to manage and open the first satellite location for the St. Paul Children’s Museum in Minnesota. According to the release, Devine has experience in exhibit design, curriculum development and working as a consultant for a variety of nonprofit organizations.
Founded in 1996, the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum at 19 W. Cork St. is Winchester’s first only hands-on children’s museum.
