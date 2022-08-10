The Frederick County government announced Tuesday that is has swapped the collection containers for paper and plastic jugs and bottle recycling. County staff says it is much more efficient to collect mixed paper in the smaller containers and plastic jugs, bottles and jars in the larger, blue collection containers. All drop-offs are clearly marked and new signage added. Lids and caps on plastic bottles, jugs and jars no longer need to be removed.
In other recycling news, flattened cardboard is now being collected at the Star Tannery location along with mixed paper, cereal and tissue boxes, magazines, metal cans, and plastic jugs, bottles and jars. At the Star Tannery location, all recyclables may be mixed in a single container. At all other locations, recyclables will continue being collected in separate containers.
