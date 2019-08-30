WINCHESTER — In the past five years, the percentage of Hispanic or Latino students in Winchester Public Schools’ gifted program has more than doubled, from 7.7% in 2014 to 16% in 2019. Participation among black students has increased from 3.9% to 5.2%.
Jake Boula, the school division’s director of elementary and intermediate instruction, told the School Board on Monday night that it’s “exciting” to have the increased participation.
But it’s going to take more time for those numbers to catch up to the division’s overall racial demographics, he added.
“It can’t happen overnight,” said Boula, who gave the board a presentation on the gifted program.
About 38% of students enrolled in Winchester Public Schools are Hispanic or Latino, according to September 2018 data from the Virginia Department of Education. About 11.5% of students enrolled in the division are black. Approximately 40% of students are white.
In 2019, 68% of students in the gifted program were white.
The end of second grade is when most students in the school division are identified for the division’s gifted program. Those who are identified take a cognitive nonverbal and verbal test known as the Cognitive Abilities Test (CogAT).
About three or four years ago, the division began making changes to its referral and selection process for the gifted program. Prior to that, there was a lot of pressure from parents for their children to be admitted into the program, said Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
Now the process to identify gifted students is more data-driven, which has helped increase demographic representation, Van Heukelum said.
School Board member Karen Holman said the division is doing a better job identifying students for the gifted program, adding that the increase in representation among gifted students is “all wonderful.” But she’s still concerned about students who may have been missed by the identification process before the changes were implemented.
Boula said Carl Rush, the division’s new equity specialist, will be working with him to make sure there is better student representation in the gifted program by creating a “lens of awareness” for teachers as they consider students for the program.
Van Heukelum said teachers have become aware that gifted students may not always do their homework or sit quietly in class. “Sometimes gifted children are defiant.”
As the division aims to be more inclusive in its gifted program, Van Heukelum said it’s also looking to align its identification process to national norms.
On a national scale, only about 6-8% of public school students are enrolled in their school’s gifted program. Years ago, Winchester Public Schools used to identify 15-20% of its students for the gifted program, Van Heukelum said. This year, 11% of students have been identified as gifted.
Also Monday night, the School Board:
Unanimously approved that a student’s parent/legal guardian may request an appeal of a School Board discipline committee decision that was not unanimous within seven calendar days of the decision.
Unanimously approved a deed of conveyance to the City of Winchester for land around a retention pond on Frederick Douglass Elementary School property. The city plans to build a 6-foot fence around the pond. The deed of conveyance will allow the city to complete a street project.
Attending Monday night’s business meeting at John Kerr Elementary School included Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Vice Chair Marie Imoh and board members Erica Truban, Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Karen Holman, Richard Bell and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales. School Board Chair Allyson Pate was not in attendance.
