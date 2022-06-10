WINCHESTER — Her name was Miri and and the abuse and neglect she suffered broke the heart of the entire community.
But something good emerged from the horrific life led by this tiny Yorkshire terrier: A new rescue operation for older dogs was created to memorialize the pup who was overbred to the point where her body practically fell apart.
In her last few months before dying in January 2021, 11-year-old Miri finally received the love and care she had never known thanks to Gray Face Acres, a nonprofit animal-rescue organization near Manassas that specializes in caring for older dogs.
Some of the people who worked and volunteered there, including Georgia Dodson, Jade Conner and Nikki Mathers, left Gray Face in the weeks following Miri's death to launch their own rescue operation, Miri's Haven Senior Dog Rescue.
"We really wanted to do something to honor Miri, and Gray Face Acres was really growing," Dodson said on Friday. "I preferred the way we had run things when we were a small, intimate community ... so we decided to branch off and do our own thing."
Miri's Haven, which is based in Dodson's home in Rockville, Maryland, but serves the Northern Shenandoah Valley and communities throughout the tri-state area, is now celebrating its first anniversary. Over the past year, Dodson said, her volunteer-run nonprofit has helped 107 dogs, most of whom came to them in need of medical care due to their former owners' neglect or inability to pay for veterinary services.
"At any given time, we have around 20 dogs," Dodson said.
Miri's Haven is not a shelter per se, but it has more than two dozen foster parents throughout its service area that take in senior dogs and care for them until they are adopted or cross the rainbow bridge. Dogs that are considered unadoptable live with Dodson.
Mathers said all of the dogs taken in by Miri's Haven are evaluated and given any medical care they may need before being paired with a foster parent.
"The majority of the dogs ... came from a neglect situation, whether they were strays or surrendered [by their owners] in poor shape," Dodson said.
"Some dogs that we get have never had any bedding at all for their entire life," Mathers said. "They're kind of a shell of a dog when they come in, but then they learn to love and trust again."
While almost all of the rescue dogs need some degree of veterinary care, it is rare for Miri's Haven to encounter a canine with as many medical needs as those of its namesake.
Miri had been owned by Frederick County residents Gary Wayne Helsley Sr. and his wife, Sylvia Helsley. According to court records, they bred Miri twice a year for 10 years in order to make money by selling her puppies. The prolonged overbreeding caused a distended abdominal hernia, skin ulcers, eye infections, muscle wasting, extensive skin and uterine infections and hair loss. By the time Miri was rescued on Oct. 1, 2020, she was malnourished because she had lost her lower jaw and all of her teeth.
On June 8, 2021, the Helsleys were each convicted in Frederick County General District Court of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor, and were sentenced to 90 days in jail. The couple appealed their convictions, but before the case could be heard on Oct. 20 in Frederick County Circuit Court, Sylvia Helsley died at the age of 49. Her husband subsequently dropped his appeal and served his 90-day sentence in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. Gary Wayne Helsley Sr. is forbidden from ever owning a companion animal again.
When Miri came to Gray Face Acres, she thrived as much as any dog in her condition could. The last three months of her life were filled with love and happiness thanks to caregivers including Dodson, Mathers and Conner.
"She showed us how much senior dogs matter, even if they've had a life of neglect or torture or a lack of love," Mathers said. "They come to us with no fur and they look terrible, but they matter."
Dogs that come to Miri's Haven receive the same level of love and attention as Miri thanks to dozens of volunteers and foster parents that donate their time to the operation.
Dodson and Mathers said volunteers are always in short supply, though, so they would like to connect with any area residents who can support the mission of Miri's Haven by donating their time.
"The more volunteers we have, the more we can do," Mathers said.
Miri's Haven receives all of its operating funds through adoption fees, financial donations and the sale of corporate and handmade merchandise.
"We have amazing volunteers who are crafty as all get-out," Mathers said. "They make gorgeous bandanas and ear warmers and stamped jewelry, and they donate these things to us so when we set up at public events, we have a table full of beautiful things to sell."
One of Miri's Haven's most popular pieces of merchandise is a T-shirt with the organization's logo, the design of which incorporates one of Miri's paw prints. The print is unique because one of Miri's toes was in the shape of a heart.
To learn more about Miri's Haven and the dogs it has available for adoption, and to buy merchandise or make a donation to the nonprofit organization, visit https://linktr.ee/Mirishaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.